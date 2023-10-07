Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL preseason live on TV, channel list & more

Prepare for an exhilarating NHL preseason showdown as the Montreal Canadiens go head-to-head with the Ottawa Senators in an exciting matchup. Get ready for all the action with this comprehensive guide:

Canadiens vs. Senators: Match Details

The much-anticipated game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, and it will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre. This matchup serves as the final game of the exhibition calendar, promising an exciting conclusion.

Canadiens vs. Senators: Viewing Options

For fans in the local market, you're in luck! You can watch the game on TSN5 or RDS, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the Canadiens vs. Senators action.

Canadiens vs. Senators: Streaming and Radio Coverage

If you're outside the local market or prefer streaming options, ESPN+ has got you covered. You can catch the game through their streaming platform, providing a convenient way to enjoy the excitement.

For those who cherish the radio commentary experience, tune in to TSN 1200 Ottawa Senators Radio or 94.5 Unik FM and TSN 690 for Canadiens. They will provide live play-by-play coverage, allowing you to follow the game closely.

So, mark your calendars for this thrilling preseason finale as the Canadiens and Senators battle it out on the ice. Whether you prefer TV, streaming, or radio, there's a way for everyone to join in on the hockey excitement.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens enter the final preseason game riding high after a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Maple Leafs. The victory showcased the team's depth, with goals from Mattias Norlinder, Kirby Dach, Johnathan Kovacevic, Josh Anderson, and captain Nick Suzuki. Goaltender Jake Allen's solid performance, making 25 saves, was instrumental in securing the win.

Following their victory, the Canadiens embarked on a team retreat in the Laurentians, fostering team unity both on and off the ice. The enthusiastic support of fans during practices in Mont-Tremblant added to the positive atmosphere.

Expand Tweet

Their opponents, the Ottawa Senators, aim to conclude their preseason campaign on a high note. Apart from a 4-3 loss to Montreal on September 27, the Senators have dominated, winning six of their seven preseason games and outscoring opponents 23 to 12.

Fans also have a chance to participate in the 50/50 draw benefiting the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation, featuring a new "early bird" concept for the preseason. Tickets purchased during preseason games remain eligible for a mega prize draw on October 14, enhancing fans' opportunities to win.