Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 10th 2024

As the Montreal Canadiens embark on a quest for consecutive victories, their next destination is the Wells Fargo Center. They will engage in a compelling clash with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: TV and streaming coverage

For those eagerly anticipating the game on the small screen, NBC Sports Networks is your go-to destination for witnessing the clash between the Canadiens and the Flyers. Alternatively, if you lean towards streaming, Fubo offers a free live stream of the game. Adding to the streaming options, ESPN+ is also an option for those looking for an alternative.

Here are your live-streaming options:

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks, Sportsnet, RDS.

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free) and ESPN+.

Radio enthusiasts can catch the live coverage on TSN 690 or 98.5 FM, immersing themselves in the excitement of the Canadiens and Flyers showdown.

Canadiens Face Flyers in Philly: Riding Momentum, Milestones, and a Hometown Return

The Montreal Canadiens enter the Wells Fargo Center with a buoyant spirit after a thrilling shootout triumph against the New York Rangers. Despite opening a three-goal lead with contributions from Gallagher, Monahan, and Armia, the Rangers forced overtime for the 14th time this season.

The Canadiens clinched victory in the shootout, propelled by standout performances from Caufield and goaltender Montembeault, who stopped 45 of 48 shots.

Defenseman Mike Matheson approaches a career milestone, just one point shy of 200, and he eyes the opportunity to check off this achievement. Tonight's game holds special significance for goaltender Cayden Primeau, a Michigan native with deep ties to Philadelphia.

Having spent his formative years in the city where his father, Keith, wore the Flyers' colors, Primeau expressed the emotional weight of returning to his hockey roots.

The Flyers, currently third in the Metropolitan Division, seek redemption following a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The recent trade sending Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale adds intrigue to Philadelphia's lineup.

The Flyers boast a formidable penalty kill in the numbers game but struggle on the power play. With leading scorers, Nick Suzuki and Travis Konecny, the Canadiens and Flyers bring offensive prowess to the matchup.

As the Montreal Canadiens aim to extend their success against Metropolitan opponents, the Flyers aim to improve their record against Atlantic Division rivals.