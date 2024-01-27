Montreal Canadiens vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 27th, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Montreal Canadiens in a crucial matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings: the Penguins at 12th and the Canadiens at 13th.

TV channel list and live streaming options

Fans eager to catch the action live can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Fans who wish to stream the game online can go on Fubo. It offers a free streaming option that allows viewers to watch the game from their devices.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

Montreal Canadiens, who entered Friday night with a record of 20-21-7, are sixth in the Atlantic Division. The team is 22 points behind the division-leading Boston Bruins and 10 points adrift of the final guaranteed playoff spot held by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Its quest for a postseason berth also sees it trailing the second wild card spot by eight points.

Montreal's offensive production has been a challenge this season, ranking 28th in the league with an average of 2.71 goals per game. Defensively, they share a similar struggle, tied for 27th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per game. Special teams play a crucial role, with Montreal being 20th in power play success at 19.4% but facing challenges on the penalty kill, tied for 28th with a 73.2% success rate.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who entered Friday night with a record of 21-17-6, hold the seventh spot in the Metropolitan Division. Their playoff aspirations hinge on closing the gap, trailing the division-leading New York Rangers by 13 points. They are eight points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the final guaranteed playoff spot. And they are seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh has showcased a balanced performance this season, ranking 20th in scoring with an average of 2.98 goals per game. Defensively, it has been more solid, sitting 7th in goals against by allowing an average of 2.73 goals per night. However, its power play struggles have been evident, tying for 30th in the league with a 13.3% success rate. The Penguins have been more successful on the penalty kill, ranking 7th with an 82.8% efficiency in shorthanded situations.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-Head

In the 52 games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens, the Penguins won 27, while the Canadiens 25.

Overtime results slightly favor the Canadiens, with five wins to the Penguins' three. Penalty shootouts showcase a more balanced dynamic, with the Penguins securing five victories to the Canadiens' two.

The average goals per match favor the Penguins at 3.1, reflecting their offensive power. The Canadiens maintain a competitive stance with an average of 2.9 goals.