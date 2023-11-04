Montreal Canadiens vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 4th 2023

The St. Louis Blues and the Montreal Canadiens will face off at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4th, at 7:00 PM ET.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action live on ESPN+ and BSMW. Both teams come into this game with their own set of challenges and aspirations, making this an intriguing clash between two storied franchises.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

The Canadiens, who enter this game with a 5-3-2 record, are keen to make a name for themselves in the Atlantic Division. They are currently tied for fourth place, seven points behind division leaders Boston.

Montreal ranks 20th in the league, averaging 2.90 goals per game. On the defensive end, they're in the middle of the pack, tied for 16th place, allowing an average of 3.10 goals per contest.

One area where the Canadiens have been relatively successful is on the power play, with a 20% success rate, ranking them 14th in the league. However, their penalty-killing unit has room for improvement, as they've successfully navigated only 75% of their shorthanded situations, placing them 23rd in the NHL.

St. Louis Blues Game preview

On the other side of the rink, the St. Louis Blues defeated the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. With a 4-4-1 record, they are now fifth in the Central Division, six points behind the top-seeded Stars.

Offensively, the Blues have struggled this season, ranking dead last in the league with an average of only 1.75 goals per game.

Fortunately for St. Louis, their defense has held up better, allowing an average of 2.88 goals per night, which places them 10th in the league. However, their power play has been a source of concern, as they've only converted on 4% of their man advantage opportunities, ranking them 32nd in the NHL.

On the penalty kill, they fared better, successfully navigating 78.3% of their shorthanded situations, ranking them 15th in the league.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

COLE CAUFIELD NICK SUZUKI ALEX NEWHOOK TANNER PEARSON SEAN MONAHAN BRENDAN GALLAGHER JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY JAKE EVANS JOSH ANDERSON MICHAEL PEZZETTA JESSE YLONEN JOEL ARMIA

Defensemen

MICHAEL MATHESON JUSTIN BARRON KAIDEN GUHLE JOHNATHAN KOVACEVIC ARBER XHEKAJ JORDAN HARRIS

Goalies

CAYDEN PRIMEAU JAKE ALLEN

St. Louis Blues projected lines

Forwards

PAVEL BUCHNEVICH ROBERT THOMAS KASPERI KAPANEN BRANDON SAAD BRAYDEN SCHENN JORDAN KYROU JAKUB VRANA KEVIN HAYES JAKE NEIGHBOURS ALEXEI TOROPCHENKO OSKAR SUNDQVIST SAMMY BLAIS

Defensemen

MARCO SCANDELLA COLTON PARAYKO TOREY KRUG JUSTIN FAULK NICK LEDDY ROBERT BORTUZZO

Goalies

JORDAN BINNINGTON JOEL HOFER

Montreal Canadiens vs St. Louis Blue: Odds and predictions

In the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues, the odds favor the Blues (-117) over the Canadiens (-104).

St. Louis is in good form, coming off a 4-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils, while Montreal suffered a 3-2 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

These recent performances indicate that the St. Louis Blues are expected to secure a win in the game.