Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The NHL season is back in full swing, and one of the most anticipated matchups early in the season is the clash between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. This classic Canadian rivalry promises an exciting showdown. Here's all the information you need to ensure you don't miss a second of the action.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Date and Time : Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where : Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+, FUBO

Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs are two storied franchises with rich histories in the NHL. However, they enter the 2023 season with vastly different expectations.

The Montreal Canadiens had a challenging season last year, finishing in last place and signaling that they are in the midst of a rebuilding phase. Fans have been patient, hoping the team's young core will take a significant step forward this year. Montreal is eager to demonstrate that it is on the path to reclaiming its former glory.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs had a successful 2022-2023 season, making it to the second round of the playoffs. This year, they are going all-in to win the Stanley Cup with their current roster. The expectations are high for a deep playoff run, and their fans hope this could be the year they finally break their cup drought.

Both teams are set to start the season strong in the highly competitive Atlantic Division, and the upcoming game promises to be an exciting battle between two rivals.

The Maple Leafs' Quest to End a Drought

The Toronto Maple Leafs, famously plagued by a Stanley Cup drought since their 1967 victory, are eager to end their dry spell. With a potent offense that averaged 3.39 goals per game last season, they see this year as their best chance for a championship.

Leading the charge are star forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner, who combined for an astounding 110 goals and 161 assists last season. The Leafs heavily rely on their top two lines to maintain elite-level production. Offseason additions Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi aim to enhance the team's forward depth, adding to their already powerful offensive arsenal.

On defense, Mark Giordano and Morgan Rielly play key roles, contributing to the offense from the blue line. Fans can anticipate high-scoring games and a season filled with anticipation as the Maple Leafs pursue their cup aspirations.