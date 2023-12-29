"More a culture issue" - Legal analyst slams Stefan Noesen for dangerous hit to Habs forward Juraj Slafkovsky's head

In a recent hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes, a contentious hit to Habs forward Juraj Slafkovsky's head has sparked significant controversy. The hit drew the ire of legal analyst Eric Macramalla.

The incident in question involves Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen delivering a hit to the head of Habs forward Juraj Slafkovsky, prompting Macramalla to criticize the dangerous nature of the play.

Macramalla, a prominent legal analyst, expressed his concerns about the hit:

"While Noesen's hit on Slafkovsky looks like a typical hockey hit, primary contact is to the head. This is precisely the type of hit the NHL needs to address. Hockey is a physical game but the head should be off limits. This is less a Noesen issue and more a league/culture issue."

Expand Tweet

The critique by Macramalla highlights the growing emphasis on player safety and the need for the NHL to address hits that target the head.

The Canadiens faced the Carolina Hurricanes in a closely contested game, ultimately falling 5-3. However, the game's most talked-about incident occurred late in the third period when Juraj Slafkovsky was on the receiving end of a devastating hit from Stefan Noesen.

The hit, described as a blow to the head, has reignited the ongoing debate about player safety in hockey. While the sport is inherently physical, incidents like these show the necessity for a collective effort to establish boundaries and protect players from potentially life-altering injuries.

As the video of the hit circulates, fans question the league's response and the broader cultural acceptance of such plays.

Carolina Hurricanes get 5-3 victory over the Habs

Andrei Svechnikov led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, scoring three goals, including an empty-netter for his third career hat trick. Sebastian Aho contributed with four assists, while Jesper Fast added two goals.

Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, playing his first NHL game since Dec. 15, made 18 saves. Svechnikov's early goal set the tone, and he broke a tie in the third period. Fast's goals, including a fortunate rebound, showcased his scoring ability.

Despite efforts by Mitchell Stephens, Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson for the Habs, they struggled with only two shots on goal in the third period. Svechnikov's recent performance, recovering from a knee injury, has been pivotal for the Hurricanes. The win also marked Raanta's return with confidence after an AHL assignment.