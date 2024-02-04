"More valuable than ever": Stanley Cup champion stresses 4th liners' importance to NHL teams' success

In the NHL, first-line forwards and top-pairing defensemen often capture the spotlight. Brad May, a Stanley Cup champion, brought to attention the overlooked heroes of hockey: the fourth-liners.

In an episode of the Department of Discipline (DoD) podcast with Jay Rosehill and Ryan Pinder, May stressed:

"Those players (fourth-liners) are more valuable than ever."

Brad pointed out the energy and spirit fourth-liners bring to the ice:

“I'm sick to my guts when I watch young players today because I think there's an opportunity for a lot of these guys to solidify their job on the third and fourth line by just showing up and getting into a few spirited tilts or bring that energy on a random night where the team doesn't have it.”

Reflecting on his journey and those who followed, May expressed:

“This guy was sick. And then he did great in Philadelphia, too. I'm a fan. Like, after not playing and retiring, you (Jay Rosehill) and Colton and guys like that, you guys were the guys I watched.

And I never watched hockey when I played. So I became a fan after I finished my career, if that makes any sense.”

May’s views underline the recognition for the fourth line, highlighting their critical contribution to a team.

What Brad May said about Mike Babcock's return as NHL coach?

Last year, Brad May appeared on the Raw Knuckles podcast and shared some anecdotes about his experiences in the NHL. He also delved into his encounters with coaches, including Mike Babcock.

During the podcast, Tim Stapleton and an ex-NHL player inquired about May’s thoughts on Babcock’s return.

"Babs is a hell of a coach," May said, "he's very prepared, maybe a little bit of an inability to connect to some of his players, and I'm sure over the last few years, there's a come to Jesus moment, where, hey I gotta treat people differently, the old school's out."

"If you do the steps necessary and you have the ability, are we all not looking for a second chance?"

"If my answer was no, Mike Babcock shouldn't be a coach in the NHL ever again, that's the most ignorant thing to say, in my opinion."