"More versatile scorer than Ovechkin": Anze Kopitar clinching 400-career goals has fans comparing Kings veteran to NHL greats

In a recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anze Kopitar reached a significant milestone in his illustrious NHL career, scoring his 400th career goal.

This achievement not only solidifies Kopitar's status as one of the game's premier players but also has fans and analysts drawing comparisons between the Los Angeles Kings veteran and some of the NHL's all-time greats.

Anze Kopitar's 400th goal was a testament to his scoring prowess and remarkable consistency. It's worth noting that he accomplished this milestone while also contributing an assist in the game, showcasing his playmaking abilities. The Kings went on to win the game 4-1, extending their impressive seven-game road winning streak to start the season.

Kopitar's 400th goal places him in an elite club of NHL legends. The fans have wasted no time in drawing parallels between him and some of the greatest players in the history of the sport. With his exceptional two-way play, leadership, and offensive skills, Kopitar's name is now mentioned alongside the NHL greats.

Fans on Twitter erupted with excitement and admiration as Anze Kopitar celebrated his career milestone.

As the Kings continue their successful season and Kopitar adds to his storied career, the comparisons to NHL greats only seem to grow stronger.

With his 400th goal, Anze Kopitar has etched his name into the annals of hockey history. The fans eagerly await what other milestones and achievements the future holds for this extraordinary player.

Anze Kopitar's milestone season

In the midst of his current season, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is making his mark in the most impressive of ways. With his milestone, notching his 400th career goal in his 1,304th game, Kopitar has underlined his enduring brilliance.

In the past few games, Kopitar has been on an absolute tear, finding the back of the net in three consecutive contests and riding a four-game point streak with three goals and two assists to his name. His offensive contributions have been nothing short of exceptional, with a total of 13 points already tallied for the season.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old has launched 29 shots on the net, emphasizing his offensive drive. Kopitar has maintained a robust plus-6 rating as a testament to his strong two-way play. Kopitar's dedication is evident in his 10 blocked shots, and he's also been throwing his weight around with eight hits through 12 outings.