Morgan Barron new contract: How much is the Winnipeg Jets centre’s extension worth?

Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron has been a recent topic of interest to NHL fans because of his new contract. The 24-year-old inked a two-year contract with the Jets on Monday, July 17, worth $2.7 million.

The contract comprises $1.3 million in cap hit and annual average salary. Barron will earn $1.3 million in base salary and minors salary. The NHL star will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) at the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 26.

Morgan Barron has racked up 27 points in 102 games but did not have much luck with points in five playoff games. The former New York Ranger has signed two contracts through three seasons and has estimated career earnings of $1.6 million.

Morgan Barron’s professional hockey career

Winnipeg Jets v Toronto Maple Leafs

Halifax, Canada native Morgan Barron initiated his hockey career in Newbridge Academy Gladiators of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League (NSMMHL). The young rising star committed to collegiate ice hockey, playing three successful seasons for Cornell Big Red while continuing his education.

Barron has received numerous accolades, including his recognition as a member of the All-Ivy League, All-ECAC Hockey First Team and AHCA All-America. The hockey prospect was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year in 2020 for his remarkable gameplay and excellent grip over the puck.

The New York Rangers selected Morgan Barron with the 174th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The center stole the limelight by grabbing the NHL scouts' interest in his outstanding collegiate record.

This was the beginning of his professional career, where Barron started pursuing his aim of competing in the most prominent hockey league in the world, the NHL.

Barron signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on July 31, 2020. However, he was ineligible to play in the Rangers' postseason series in the 2020–21 season because he was supposed to join the training camp when his contract began. Barron participated in the team's training camp for the entire 2020 campaign.

Morgan Barron spent most of the 2020–21 season as a member of the American Hockey League (AHL)'s Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers' affiliate team.

Barron finally made his long-awaited NHL debut on May 1, 2021, when the Rangers played their cross-town rivals, the New York Islanders. He scored his first-ever NHL goal four days later against the Washington Capitals.

Barron was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on March 21, 2022.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault