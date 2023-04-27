Morgan Geekie contract: How much does the Seattle Kraken star earn in salary?

Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie has earned a significant position in the team since joining them in 2021. The Kraken star was chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the 2017 NHL entry draft with the 67th overall pick.

Morgan Geekie and the Hurricanes announced a one-year contract extension on July 16, 2021. His time with the team was brief as the Seattle Kraken selected him from the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The rising star inked a one-year contract with the Kraken on July 24, 2022, for $1.4 million. His contract carries a cap hit of $1.4 million with $1.4 million as the annual average salary. The contract comprises $1.4 million as the base salary and $1.4 million as the minors salary.

Geekie established career highs with seven goals and 15 assists for a total of 22 points in 73 regular-season games during Kraken's first season. Geekie also showed his value as a consistent top-nine forward. The Kraken star has the prospect of becoming a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the current season of 2022-23 when he is 24.

Morgan Geekie’s professional career

Morgan Geekie holds a record of 63 points in 180 games. He also has three playoff points in 15 games.

After a successful junior season, Geekie embarked on his first full major junior campaign in the 2015-16 season. He had an impressive rookie season, scoring 12 goals and 25 points in 66 games with the Yellowhead Chiefs.

In the 2016-17 season, Morgan Geekie's offensive abilities flourished as he recorded a career-high of 90 points in 72 games, earning him a final ranking of 42 among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.

Geekie signed an amateur tryout agreement with Charlotte Checkers, the Hurricanes' American Hockey League (AHL) club, to balance the 2018 regular season. Subsequently, on May 10 of the same year, he signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Despite attending the Hurricanes' training camp, Geekie was sent to the Checkers for the 2018–19 campaign. He was crucial in assisting the Checkers win their first Calder Cup in 2019 during his first full season as a professional.

