"Most ignorant thing to say, in my opinion": Ex-Stanley Cup champ on hockey world being against Mike Babcock's return as NHL coach

Former NHL winger Brad May recently discussed Mike Babcock during his appearance on "The Raw Knuckles Podcast". He shared insights from his own playing days, particularly his experiences under Babcock's tutelage.

A notable presence in the NHL coaching landscape, Mike Babcock's tenure has been marked by success, controversy, and introspection. As he returns to the NHL, the question of his ability to connect with players becomes a central point of discussion.

When asked about his thoughts on Babcock's return to coaching, May acknowledged the excitement among Columbus Blue Jackets players. According to May, players view the return of Babcock as an opportunity for personal growth. Praising Babcock's coaching skills and preparedness, May said:

"Babs is a hell of a coach, he's very prepared, maybe a little bit of an inability to connect to some of his players, and I'm sure over the last few years, there's a come to Jesus moment, where, hey I gotta treat people differently, the old school's out"

Addressing Babcock's past actions and their repercussions, May took a measured stance. He emphasized that individuals, including coaches, have the capacity to rehabilitate themselves and evolve into better versions of themselves.

May said:

"If you do the steps necessary and you have the ability, are we all not looking for a second chance?"

He also said:

"If my answer was no, Mike Babcock shouldn't be a coach in the NHL ever again, that's the most ignorant thing to say, in my opinion"

May seemed quite enthusiastic about Mike Babcock's return

May's view on Mike Babcock's return is one that promotes empathy and understanding. Rather than dismissing Babcock based solely on past controversies, May acknowledged the potential for change and growth. He advocated for the idea that people, including coaches, have the right to redeem themselves and strive to become better.

Beyond the broader discussion, May shared a heartwarming anecdote about Babcock's willingness to accommodate players' needs. The story of Babcock accepting May's request to bring his 13-year-old son on the team's annual Fathers' trip during his time with the Detroit Red Wings highlighted the former as a coach who valued and supported his players' personal lives.

As Mike Babcock embarks on a new chapter in his coaching career, there is a sense of curiosity. Fans, players, and observers are eager to witness how Babcock's evolution will impact his coaching style.