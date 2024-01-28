'Most effective thing Goodrow has done all year': Rangers fans react to alternate captain's fight with Senators' Mark Kastelic

When the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators met at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Barclay Goodrow and Mark Kastelic took center stage. The two got involved in a heated altercation during the first period and the intense confrontation saw both players exchanging punches.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the online community, and B/R Open Ice, a prominent hockey coverage platform on X, shared a video of the altercation with the caption:

"Goodrow and Kastelic had this tilt BREWING."

The post quickly garnered attention, drawing reactions from NHL fans who were eager to express their thoughts on the intense on-ice moment. Rangers fans, in particular, were quick to chime in on the altercation involving their alternate captain, Barclay Goodrow.

One fan expressed a mix of approval and perhaps a touch of humor by stating:

"Most effective thing Goodrow has done all year."

Another fan provided a detailed play-by-play analysis of the altercation, stating:

"After Kasty got his arms free he fed him lunch AND dinner."

The general sentiment among fans seems to be positive, with one succinctly stating:

"Good fight."

The online reactions from Rangers fans showcase the passionate and engaged nature of the hockey community.

New York Rangers dominate Ottawa Senators 7-2

New York dominated the Ottawa Senators with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night, scoring seven unanswered goals. Artemi Panarin led the charge with a goal and two assists. Rangers' coach Peter Laviolette expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, especially in back-to-back games. He told reporters:

“With playing last night, (facing) a rested team in their building, travel, short a few players, that’s a big win.”

New York, now 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games, head into the All-Star break as leaders in the Metropolitan Division. Laviolette highlighted the team's consistent effort in second games, praising their work ethic and resilience in tough situations.

Ottawa had a solid start with goals from Brady Tkachuk and Jakob Chychrun, but the game unraveled for them in the second period. Laviolette acknowledged the Senators' resilience in recent games, saying:

“....It seems like we lost our composure, we lost our compete level.”

The Rangers' second-period surge included goals from Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, and Blake Wheeler. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals, with Mads Sogaard taking over but yielding two more. Laviolette attributed the win to the team's efforts, especially in challenging situations.

The Senators' interim coach, Jacques Martin, expressed frustration, stating:

“It is frustrating because I think we gave them the win....”

The game also saw Tkachuk dropping the gloves with Connor Mackey after a hit on Tim Stutzle.