"Most embarassing thing": Patrik Laine breaks silence after being benched for the first time in his career by Pascal Vincent

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine didn't mince words when expressing his frustration over being scratched in a recent game by first-year head coach Pascal Vincent. Laine, who has struggled with injuries and form this season, called the incident "the most embarrassing thing that's happened to me" over his career. The sharp criticism came after the Blue Jackets' losing streak reached nine, matching a franchise record, with a 4-10-4 start to the season.

Patrik Laine voices frustration over benching, challenges new coach's approach

In a candid interview, Patrik Laine expressed his disappointment, saying that he felt blindsided by Vincent's decision and considered it both unfair and detrimental to his performance on the ice:

“I don’t think it matters who it is, Patty or somebody else I don’t know that well,” Laine said. “I would have said the same thing — I’m not happy with this. I don’t think it’s fair."

Despite acknowledging his struggles, including two goals and one assist in nine games, Laine argued that sitting out wouldn't help boost his confidence:

"If your confidence isn't there, I don't think you're going to find it eating popcorn, watching the game," he said.

The Finnish winger's relationship with Vincent dates back to his draft year in 2016 when Vincent served as the head coach of the AHL Manitoba Moose, where Laine played before making the leap to the NHL. The familiarity between the two makes Laine's public criticism all the more noteworthy.

Vincent, who took over the coaching reins just six weeks ago, has not shied away from making bold decisions. Earlier in the season, defenseman Damon Severson, with an eight-year, $50 million contract, was benched, and both Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine found themselves on the sidelines during a critical third period in a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

In response to the criticism, Vincent emphasized his vision for the team:

"My vision for this team is, we want to be a team that challenges to be in the playoffs every year. And if we stay status quo, it's not going to happen."

The controversy surrounding Laine's benching adds to the growing list of issues for the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets, who are desperately seeking solutions to turn their season around. As the team heads into its next matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, the spotlight remains on Vincent's coaching decisions and the impact they may have on the team's performance in the long run.