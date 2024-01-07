'Most Fleury play ever': Minnesota Wild goaltender's Hail Mary save to breakaway goal has NHL fans awed

In a recent matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets, veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury showcased his brilliance. He made a jaw-dropping Hail Mary save that had NHL fans across social media in a state of collective awe.

The play unfolded with less than two minutes remaining in the game, as Fleury, heading off the ice for an extra skater, suddenly found himself amid a relentless surge by the Columbus Blue Jackets. In a split-second decision that would define the outcome of the game, Fleury made a diving stop to deny what seemed like an inevitable Blue Jackets insurance goal.

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson capitalized on the momentum created by Fleury's miraculous save, slipping the puck past Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov with just 1:32 remaining on the clock. This late-game heroics from both Fleury and Johansson ultimately tied the score, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The remarkable save quickly caught the attention of NHL fans, particularly on Reddit, where discussions and reactions flooded various threads. One fan humorously remarked:

"Most Fleury play ever. I'm pretty sure I could hear him yell 'pokecheck' as he did it."

Another fan marveled at Fleury's enduring skill and athleticism, stating:

"Holy sh*t, what an individual effort. He’s 39 and doing THIS in his 20th year in the league? Sheesh."

Well for now we'll let the Minnesota Wild fans celebrate this awe-inspiring moment, which will go down in NHL history as a memorable moment.

Marc-Andre Fleury secures a 4-3 overtime victory for the Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury continues his remarkable journey, securing his 551st career win in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Minnesota Wild against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Just a week after reaching the 1,000-game milestone, Fleury is now tied with Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in NHL goaltending history.

The game was hard-fought, with Fleury making 25 crucial saves, including one that prevented a potential Blue Jackets win. Matt Boldy contributed two power-play goals, and Marcus Johansson scored the tying goal late in the third period.

Fleury has an opportunity to claim sole possession of the second spot on the wins list in the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars.