"Most hated man": Ryan Whitney on Connor McDavid potentially facing fans' wrath should $100,000,000 Oilers captain ever leave Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers have stumbled out of the gate in the current NHL season, posting a dismal 4-9-1 record. Connor McDavid has been a part of that. As the team grapples with on-ice challenges, ripples of speculation are spreading across the hockey community regarding the future of their talismanic player, Connor McDavid. Two prominent voices in this discussion are former NHL players turned analysts, Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonette.

On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Whitney wondered if the Oilers would even be a team without McDavid. His concern reflected the pivotal role McDavid plays in the team's dynamics, both on and off the ice. The Oilers have invested heavily in building a team around the generational talent, and the prospect of his departure raises doubts about the team's viability.

Whitney expanded on the timeline, acknowledging that there is still time for the Oilers to turn things around as Connor McDavid's contract extends for two more years. However, he raises a crucial question: if other key players, like Leon Draisaitl, were to leave before McDavid, would it trigger a domino effect, potentially leading to the departure of the team's captain?

"Well, Leon's the year before, if he leaves, then unless they have this crazy return in a trade form ... does that mean Connor's gonna leave? If McDavid doesn't play for the Oilers after this contract, he'll be the most hated man by that fan base for the rest of eternity."

In the same podcast, Bissonette dived into the intricacies of the situation, pointing out the various moves made by the Oilers to appease McDavid. The appointment of his former agent as the team's president and the reunion with his previous head coach, Kris Knoblauch, showcase the organization's commitment to keeping their star player content. Bissonette emphasized that if, despite these efforts, the team fails to deliver success with McDavid at the helm, it would be a significant blow to their image.

The conversation took a somber turn as the duo contemplated the fallout if McDavid were to leave the Oilers. Whitney asserted that McDavid would become the most despised figure in the eyes of the fan base, a sentiment fueled by the investments made in coaching and management to align with his preferences. Bissonette tempered this by acknowledging the validity of scrutiny but challenges the notion of outright hatred, recognizing Connor McDavid's irreplaceable role in bringing joy to the Oilers' faithful.