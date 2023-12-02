"Most injury prone team in existence" - NHL fans react as Habs receive devastating injury update on Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens received a significant blow, as forward Alex Newhook is set to be sidelined for an extended period due to a high ankle sprain. The Canadiens confirmed the news on Saturday.

The announcement prompted a swift and emotional reaction from NHL fans, who took to X to express their thoughts on the unfortunate development. Frank Seravalli, an NHL insider, tweeted the news:

"#GoHabsGo say Alex Newhook will be out 10-12 weeks with a high ankle sprain."

The fanbase, familiar with the challenges the Canadiens have faced this season, couldn't help but voice their concerns and frustrations. One fan expressed a sentiment shared by many:

"Habs are the most injury-prone team in existence."

A more exasperated reaction came from another fan who exclaimed:

"Here we go again with all the damn injuries."

The concern wasn't limited to Alex Newhook alone, as one fan expressed bewilderment over the seemingly frequent injury disclosures. Pointing to Dougie Hamilton, the fan questioned:

"What’s with all the injury disclosures. Dougie Hamilton now Newhook?"

A fan went so far as to express a belief in an unfortunate fate:

"That team is cursed."

Here are some of the top reactions:

Alex Newhook of the Canadiens to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Newhook is set to miss 10 to 12 weeks due to a high ankle sprain, as announced by the team on Saturday.

The injury occurred during Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers when Newhook crashed awkwardly into the net in the early part of the third period. Initially, the Canadiens had said that he would be evaluated for a lower body injury.

Newhook, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the offseason and signed to a four-year, $11.6 million contract, has seven goals and six assists in 23 games this season.

The 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Newhook has accumulated 34 goals and 45 assists in his 182-game career.