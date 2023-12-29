"Most laughable rumours I've ever heard": Trade talk linking Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson to Chicago Blackhawks has NHL fans bewildered

Fans have reacted to former pro hockey player Matt Murley stirring up the NHL rumor mill with speculation about Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson eying a potential move to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets, Murley hinted at the intriguing possibility of Pettersson teaming up with rising star Connor Bedard in Chicago. During the discussion with Colby Armstrong and Mike Grinnel, Murley acknowledged the restricted free agent status of Pettersson, adding an air of uncertainty to potential trade talks.

Despite the contractual complexities, Murley expressed his belief in the feasibility of such a move, considering Chicago's advantageous cap space:

"If you see Elias Pettersson trying to make his way to the Chicago Blackhawks, be with Bedard next year. Restricted free agent though, right? So I'm not exactly sure how that all goes. I can see him moving out of there, and what a spot to go to. And that's a team that has the cap space."

The mere suggestion of Pettersson's possible departure from the Vancouver Canucks and a potential alliance with Bedard in Chicago left fans across the league scratching their heads. One tweeted:

"This is one of the most laughable rumours I've ever heard. It makes 0 sense for either team to make this happen this summer."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

As the trade talk gains traction, fans will await further developments in this intriguing storyline that could reshape the landscape of the league.

How has Elias Pettersson fared with the Vancouver Canucks?

Elias Pettersson's tenure with the Vancouver Canucks has been marked by stellar performances, remarkable milestones and the undeniable emergence of a hockey prodigy.

Signing a three-year entry-level contract in May 2018, Pettersson wasted no time making his mark. His NHL debut against the Calgary Flames in Oct. 2018 showcased his prowess, with a debut goal and an assist in a decisive Canucks victory.

The early days of his rookie season were not without challenges, as a head injury briefly sidelined him, but Pettersson rebounded emphatically, earning accolades like the Rookie of the Month in October.

His inaugural season concluded with an impressive 66 points, securing him as a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist, eventually claiming the honor at the 2019 NHL Awards.

Pettersson's sophomore campaign in 2019-20 revealed his growing chemistry with linemates Brock Boeser and J. T. Miller. Despite the season's abrupt halt, he showcased resilience on its resumption, contributing significantly to the Vancouver Canucks' playoff success.

The subsequent seasons further solidified Pettersson's status as a Canucks cornerstone. In the 2020-21 season, he overcame a challenging start before sustaining a season-ending injury. Securing a lucrative three-year contract in 2021, Pettersson produced a career-high 68 points in the 2021-22 regular season.

The 2022-23 season saw Pettersson reach new heights, amassing 102 points, but the Vancouver Canucks fell short of playoff qualification for the third straight year.