"Move to Houston already" - Fans give their opinions on where Arizona Coyotes should move after voters say no to new arena

The Arizona Coyotes' future is uncertain after the public voted "No" on their proposal to build a new arena and entertainment district in Tempe. The Coyotes' Tempe arena plan was reliant on a vote.

However, according to the results of the special election on Tuesday, nearly 56 percent of the vote cast in Propositions 301, 302, and 303 (out of 29,153 ballots) were cast in favor of the "No" vote. If the vote had been in their favor, the club would have won the special election for their Tempe plans.

Arizona Coyotes fans were left devastated when the results did not favor them. If the club is unable to find a backup in Arizona, fans have come up with various suggestions for where the Coyotes should relocate next.

Here's what fans had to say:

NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. https://t.co/MVL3AUWP7R

Spaced Out Radio Official Account @SpacedOutRadio @PR_NHL How about the Quebec Nordiques? New building. Holds 18,000+. Built in fan base. Almost seem logical? Too logical for Gary and Bill. @PR_NHL How about the Quebec Nordiques? New building. Holds 18,000+. Built in fan base. Almost seem logical? Too logical for Gary and Bill.

Tommyll2 @tommyl210 @PR_NHL I know you wont do it, but moving them to Québec city is probably the smartest thing to do at this point 🤡 @PR_NHL I know you wont do it, but moving them to Québec city is probably the smartest thing to do at this point 🤡 https://t.co/7QpelCFTa2

Oliver Wahlstrom Stan @WahlstromStan @PR_NHL @PuckReportNHL Just a question for the "Move them to Quebec" people. Who moves West? Detroit? Really? They're gonna move them West again? Columbus? Come on @PR_NHL @PuckReportNHL Just a question for the "Move them to Quebec" people. Who moves West? Detroit? Really? They're gonna move them West again? Columbus? Come on

Matt Kominsky @mattkomi34 @PR_NHL Just admit you failed like how you did in Atlanta and move the team to Houston already @PR_NHL Just admit you failed like how you did in Atlanta and move the team to Houston already

The Arizona Coyotes' future is now uncertain

Since the referendum didn't go in favor of the club, the Coyotes will now likely have to start from scratch and find new permanent home ice.

Edmonton Oilers v Arizona Coyotes

The club played its 2022-23 season at the Mullett Arena which boasts a capacity of 4,600 seats and comes under the campus of Arizona State University. Prior to the Mullett Arena, the club played at the Diamond Arena in Glendale as its home ice from 2003 to 2022.

The Coyotes moved to Tempe in 2022 and suggested their plan to the city council to construct a $2.1 billion entertainment district, which included an arena that would boast a capacity of 16,000 spectators at the city's center.

The Arizona Coyotes proposal received immense support from the city council and the former mayors; however, the public has rejected the club's plan to move forward with constructing a new arena and entertainment district in the city.

Following the results, Coyotes President and Ceo Xavier A. Gutierrez issued a public statement that read as follows:

"We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes."

The statement also included:

"What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks."

If the Coyotes failed to find a backup in Arizona, cities such as Houston, Portland, Quebec City, and Kansas City could come up as great backups for the club to migrate. It will be interesting to see how the club proceeds.

