"Much better than the wannabe Leafs jerseys": Tampa Bay Lightning's Gasparilla pirate fest-themed alternate jerseys leave NHL fans impressed

NHL fans on social media were delighted after seeing the Tampa Bay Lightning's new Gasparilla pirate festival-themed alternate jerseys.

On Tuesday, the Lightning unveiled their annual Gasparilla jerseys in honor of the Pirate Festival in Tampa, which begins on January 27. Notably, each year, the Lightning come up with a new set of designs on their jerseys to mark the celebrations of the festival.

This year's jerseys are designed with a pirate theme. The front side of the jerseys features a pirate-themed Lightning logo, while on the left arm, there is a patch in the shape of a wheel, which also has a Lightning logo in the center.

Unsurprisingly, NHL fans on X, formerly Twitter, were impressed with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Gasparilla jerseys.

One fan tweeted:

"Much better than the wannabe leafs jerseys they've been running for a decade"

Another chimed in:

"Should stick with these. They look awesome, and they won't have to rip off the Leafs jerseys."

Here are some more reactions on X:

The limited edition of the 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla jerseys will be available on Thursday, January 18. Fans who want to buy these special jerseys can get them from stores and online at Tampa Bay Sports.

What's next for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning

After losing 7-3 to the Boston Bruins last week, the Lightning bounced back by winning three games in a row. With 49 points, the Bolts are fifth in the Atlantic Division and 15th overall in the league standings.

The Bolts Lightning boast a record of 6-4-0 in the last 10 outings and are coming off a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in the previous outing.

Nikita Kucherov has been in impressive form for the Bolts this season. He leads the club in scoring with 72 points (28 goals and 44 assists), followed by Brayden Point (44 points). Notably, Kucherov also leads the league in scoring.

The Bolts are placed second in the wild card standings from the East, and if they again make it to the playoffs, it will be the 15th postseason appearance for them. The Lightning face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.