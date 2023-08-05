Multiple former NHL stars putting their weight behind USA's fastest-growing sport

Multiple former NHL stars are diving into the burgeoning world of pickleball, a sport that has been experiencing unprecedented growth in the United States. According to a report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals, the past three years have seen a remarkable 150% increase in pickleball's popularity, with approximately 36.5 million Americans now actively participating in the game.

Among those picking up the paddle are four Stanley Cup Champions: Kris Draper, Patrick Sharp, Fredrik Modin, and Dave Bolland, who have all signed on with PBX Pickleball.

PBX Pickleball, co-founded by another former NHL player, Paul Holmgren, has been instrumental in enticing retired NHL players to swap their hockey sticks for paddles. The organization aims to provide an opportunity for amateur pickleball players of all levels to compete alongside some of the best personalities from various sports, including hockey, baseball, football, and basketball.

Dave Bolland, who enjoyed a successful 10-year NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers, recently joined the pickleball craze. He expressed his enthusiasm for the game, citing its fun and active nature, making it an appealing option for staying engaged as he enters retirement.

Star-studded event with NHL and Pro athletes in Competitive Pickleball showcase

The PBX Tour promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring not only former NHL players but also retired professional athletes from diverse sports backgrounds. The roster includes MLB all-stars such as Kevin Youkilis and Brad Penny, as well as NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Golden Tate.

With the inclusion of seasoned pickleball players, these events are anticipated to transcend casual matches, becoming intensely competitive showcases of skill and sportsmanship.

Bolland, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, a Memorial Cup champion with the OHL's London Knights, and a World Junior Championship gold medalist with Team Canada, is no stranger to winning. Although he acknowledges the challenges that come with learning a new sport, he is determined to embrace the competitive side that has defined his athletic career.

Having spent several seasons out of competitive sport, Bolland is eagerly looking forward to returning to the sporting world and rekindling his interactions with fans. He fondly remembers the enthusiastic fan base in Chicago, where autograph signings and appearances brought joy and connection.

Now, through PBX Pickleball, Bolland and his fellow retired athletes will have the opportunity to engage with fans once more, forging new bonds through the shared passion for this rapidly growing sport.