Murky circumstances around Corey Perry scandal leaves NHL GM wanting answers

The future of Corey Perry in the NHL is very much up in the air.

Perry was a healthy scratch for the Chicago Blackhawks and was then not with the team. It was a very odd situation, as the team wouldn't comment on why Perry wasn't with them.

After a few days, Perry was ultimately placed on waivers with the intention of his contract being terminated. The team announcement read:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

"As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

At the time, it still wasn't known what Corey Perry did, but the veteran winger is free to sign with any NHL team.

With that, one unnamed NHL general manager spoke to the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons and said they are confused as to what Perry did.

“If what he did was not illegal, what did he do?” an NHL general manager asked Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons. “Something happened here. But what? A lot of people are going to want to know the answer to that question.”

With other NHL teams not being certain what Perry did, it will likely impact his free agent market and if he's going to sign with a team this year.

Corey Perry apologizes for the incident

Corey Perry was brought into Chicago on a one-year, $4 million deal to add some veteran leadership with the Blackhawks.

Perry began the season well as he had nine points in 16 games with Chicago. But, after having his contract terminated, the veteran winger released a lengthy statement apologizing for his actions:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down...

"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry."

As of right now, there is no word if Perry will sign with an NHL team this season. But, one GM remains confused about the whole incident.