'My GOAT': Marc-Andre Fleury tying Patrick Roy with 551 NHL wins leads to wave of admiration from hockey fans

Marc-Andre Fleury is a renowned goaltender for the Minnesota Wild and has made a lasting impact on the history of the NHL. He recently tied with Patrick Roy for second-most career wins with an impressive total of 551.

This incredible achievement happened when the Wild secured a 4-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which was largely thanks to a decisive save he made.

Fans hit social media to express their admiration for Fleury’s milestone.

"It was just … meant to be. What an animal still. My GOAT."

Fleury has a record of 7-8-2 this season and he has made 456 saves with a save percentage of .896. Despite a challenging season, his goals against average stands at 3.07 in the span of 18 games, a clear indicator of his tenacity and skill.

Here are some more fan reactions to Marc-Andre Fleury’s achievement:

Fleury’s career has undeniably been extraordinarily characterized by Stanley Cup victories and deserved All-Star selections.

Marco Rossi jokes about Marc-Andre Fleury's age after impressive performance in Minnesota's win

Wild center Marco Rossi expressed his appreciation for Marc-Andre Fleury’s impact on their win during the post-game interview.

“First of all, it's a huge save by Flower, I know, it's incredible on what he does. He looks like 25 not like 50. It's crazy what he does out there. So, many saves like, it's insane.”

At 38, Fleury is a long way to 50, but the jest highlights his agility and skill on the ice which rivals even much younger players.

When Rossi was questioned about the game-winning goal, he responded:

“I have credit to him (Fleury), otherwise I couldn't score that goal.”

Fleury made 25 saves in the game, which was a huge component in Minnesota's win. One save in particular will be replayed time and time again, which Rossi referred to above.

Fleury was skating to the sidelines as the Wild chased a deficit but found himself faced with an onrushing Blue Jackets counterattack. Fleury made an incredible, desperate diving save, with the puck then being picked up and taken down the ice for a WIld goal.