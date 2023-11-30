"My heart was in Detroit": Patrick Kane discloses reason behind signing $2,750,000 contract with Red Wings

In a candid interview on NHL on TNT, Patrick Kane provided insight into the intricate decision-making process that led to his signing a $2,750,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The hockey phenom, who underwent surgery nearly six months ago, disclosed the challenges of the extended recovery period and the uncertainty it brought to his future in the league.

Patrick Kane shared,

"Yeah, I think probably about two or three weeks ago, we started interviewing with teams that were either interested or I was interested (in) and kind of went from there."

This revelation highlighted the deliberate and thoughtful approach he took in exploring potential destinations.

Throughout the interview process, Kane acknowledged the mental and emotional toll of not knowing where he would continue his career. He admitted,

"It was a tough decision, for sure. Especially through the whole process, it felt like a long time."

Reflecting on his choice, Kane revealed a recurring theme in his contemplation, stating,

"I think my heart was in Detroit. I would think about a place and be all about that place for a day. And then, you know, my heart, my mind was, for some reason, always come back to Detroit."

This internal alignment with the Red Wings signaled to Kane that Detroit was not just a team but a home for the next chapter of his illustrious career.

Expressing contentment, Kane concluded,

"So it seemed like the right fit for me, and I was, you know, obviously happy they were interested as well."

This mutual interest between the player and the team underlined the synergy that led to the finalization of the contract, as Kane embarks on a new journey with the Detroit Red Wings.

Patrick Kane Credits Steve Yzerman's Influence in decision to join Detroit Red Wings

In the same interview, Anson Carter queried Patrick Kane about the influence of Detroit Red Wings general manager, Steve Yzerman, on his decision to sign with the team. Kane acknowledged Yzerman's significant impact, stating,

"Yeah, it was big. I came away very impressed, talking to him and the head coach, Derek Lalond here with our meeting."

Describing Yzerman's presence as commanding, Kane emphasized the thoroughness of the process, mentioning,

"I think they definitely wanted to go through the process, the right way too and just making sure they were happy with where I was at physically and happy with everything that went on with the surgery and all that."

With physicals successfully cleared, Patrick Kane expressed satisfaction.

This insight provides a glimpse into the meticulous decision-making process that led Kane to join the Detroit Red Wings.