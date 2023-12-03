"My hood needs a Jake Walman vs Patty Laine build fight": Red Wings defenseman's Fortnite challenge meets with NHL fans' approval

During a recent game, Jake Walman, the talented Canadian ice hockey defenseman playing for the Detroit Red Wings, showcased his sense of humor and passion for gaming.

The amusing moment transpired during a post-game interview when a reporter, seemingly captivated by Walman's energetic celebration earlier in the matchup, broached the topic of his on-ice charisma.

The reporter, in an attempt to draw a connection between Walman's spirited demeanor on the ice and his potential off-ice activities, playfully inquired:

"Feel to griddy your way off the ice here tonight?"

Walman, known for his quick wit, responded with a touch of humor that not only showcased his light-hearted personality but also provided a glimpse into his extracurricular interests.

He said:

"New Fortnite season is out. So add me up. I'm always on"

The humorous exchange didn't go unnoticed, and Sportsnet promptly took to its Twitter account to share the moment with fans. The post, captioned:

"New Fortnite season is out. So add me up"

Expand Tweet

It garnered attention from numerous NHL enthusiasts on Twitter.

Among the reactions, one fan expressed their excitement by suggesting a virtual showdown:

"My hood needs a Jake Walman vs Patty Laine build fight."

Expand Tweet

Another fan, eager to join the gaming session, asked the crucial question:

"what’s his gamer tag?"

Expand Tweet

On a more intense note, a fan humorously remarked:

"Never seen a guy more deserving of a good getting thrown through the glass."

Expand Tweet

Lastly, one fan injected a bit of rivalry into the mix:

"God forbid a leaf says this."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Montreal Canadiens' overtime battle ends in 5-4 loss to Detroit Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens staged a comeback attempt following an early 3-0 deficit but ultimately fell short, losing 5-4 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime Saturday. The decisive slapshot that secured the victory for the Detroit Red Wings came from Jake Walman, just 54 seconds into the extra period. Reflecting on the challenging start, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis remarked:

“We had a lot of guys that weren’t ready, it happens. It’s really difficult to get going in this league when you don’t start right and shoot yourself in the foot."

Goals from Detroit's Joe Veleno, Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong and Alex DeBrincat, and Montreal's Justin Barron, Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki and Gustav Lindstrom shaped the scoring landscape of the game.

“Not having your legs ready or being a bit out of rhythm is one thing, but lots of turnovers (hurt us the most), we were starting their offense for them,” St. Louis said.

The Red Wings asserted dominance early in the game, controlling possession and preventing Montreal from registering a shot in the first 10 minutes. Veleno capitalized on a turnover to open the scoring, and Detroit extended its lead with goals from Fischer and Sprong. Barron's late first-period goal narrowed Montreal's deficit.