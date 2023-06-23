Nashville Predators 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV schedule, tickets & more

The Nashville Predators are gearing up for the upcoming 2023 season with renewed determination and a strong desire to make a deep playoff run. After missing out on the postseason in the previous campaign, the Predators are eager to showcase their skills and reclaim their position as contenders in the NHL.

In the 2022-23 season, the Nashville Predators displayed their prowess on the ice, amassing 42 wins in 82 games. Although their efforts were commendable, they fell short of qualifying for the playoffs.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Nashville Predators are fueled by a strong sense of confidence and an unwavering belief in their abilities.

Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz has revealed the team's six-game preseason schedule for 2023. The Predators will have two home games at Bridgestone Arena and will face the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Carolina Hurricanes in a series of road and home matches.

One of the highlights of the preseason will be a road doubleheader against the Florida Panthers on September 25 at FLA Live Arena. The games will take place at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will also play the Lightning at home on September 27 and on the road on September 30. The preseason concludes with back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Predators hosting them on October 5 and then traveling to Raleigh for a game on October 6.

Prior to the preseason, the Predators' rookie camp is set to commence on September 13 in Nashville. The rookies will participate in a tournament in Estero, Florida, from September 15-18 before joining the main training camp.

Tickets for the Predators' home preseason games will be available for purchase at a later date through Ticketmaster.com.

Nashville Predators 2023 preseason complete schedule date and timings

Monday, Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers : 1 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena

Monday, Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers : 5 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning : 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning : 4 p.m. CT, AMALIE Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes : 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena

Friday, Oct. 6 at Carolina Hurricanes: 6 p.m. CT, PNC Arena

