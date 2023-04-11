Nashville Predators sale: Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam close to winning bid for record-breaking $800 million

The Nashville Predators will have a new owner as billionaire businessman and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has agreed to purchase a stake in the NHL team.

Haslam is buying out David Fritch, who owns 60% of the club, in a four-part purchase over the next three years. The final purchase gives him control of the team.

The purchase values the Predators at approximately $880 million, making it the second-highest price ever paid for an NHL team. They are behind the $900 million that Fenway Sports Group paid for the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021. However, this record may soon be broken, as the sale of the Ottawa Senators is also expected to fetch a high price.

The enterprise value of the deal is based on the current value of the weighted average of the four-part purchase, and values the Predators at five times revenue, a significant increase from the team's estimated value of $810 million in December 2022, according to Forbes.

The Predators play at Bridgestone Arena, which is owned by the city of Nashville but operated by the owners of the hockey team. The arena was named the 2023 arena of the year by Pollstar in February, and it ranked fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold.

The team has made the playoffs in eight of the last 12 seasons, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. With a dedicated fan base and a top-performing arena, the Predators are poised for continued success in the NHL.

A look at Nashville Predators' season so far

Toronto Maple Leafs v Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have had an interesting season with a record of 41-31-8 and currently hold 5th position in the Central Division.

One of the players who has been instrumental to their success this season is Roman Josi. The defenseman has been leading the team in points, with a total of 59 points.

Josi has also been the top assist leader for the Predators, with 41 assists to his name. Matt Duchene, who plays center, has been the top goal scorer for the team with 22 goals.

While the Nashville Predators' offense has been impressive, they have also had some challenges with penalties. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon has accumulated 66 penalty minutes so far this season, the most on the team. The Predators will need to be more disciplined in their gameplay.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh has been a standout player in terms of plus/minus rating. He currently has a plus/minus rating of 14. Showcasing strong defensive skills and the ability to contribute to the Predators' success on both ends of the ice.

