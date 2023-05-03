Nashville Predators veteran Mark Borowiecki announces his retirement in emotional social media post

Mark Borowiecki was a warrior. Unfortunately, he never got his final hurrah. He called time on his NHL career on Wednesday. The man, known as a 'bull on the ice,' hung up his boots. He didn't play a single game after getting hit in the boards against the Philadelphia Flyers in October.

On his Instagram, he thanked the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators.

He said that he was grateful to his wife Tara, his family, and close friends. Borowiecki also wrote that he was glad that he was able to play in front of his children. He again mentioned his wife and how she supported him every time "he came back home."

He mentioned that there are far too many people who have influenced him and that he appreciates all of them. Borowiecki said that he was excited to develop the next generation of players.

He signed off by hoping that his legacy as a player and teammate will be remembered.

Mark Borowiecki: His NHL career in retrospect

Mark Borowiecki #90 of Nashville Predators

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman, Mark Borowiecki was the first-ever homegrown player drafted by the Ottawa Senators. He's earned a claim to regular NHL employment via his dedication to physicality and confrontation.

The Kanata, Ontario native's hockey career began in Smiths Falls, where he competed for two seasons in the Canadian Junior Hockey League. Borowiecki was chosen in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (pick No. 139).

As a student at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, he spent three seasons honing his skills. When Borowiecki was the team captain in 2010–2011, his leadership skills were commended.

After turning pro, he played for Binghamton in the American Hockey League for most of the next three seasons. He also appeared in eight games for Ottawa, making his NHL debut on January 19, 2012, in a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

He was a long shot to make the NHL when the Senators picked him, but he steadily climbed the ranks and made an impact in Binghamton. Between 2011 and 2014, he recorded penalty-minute totals of 127, 157, and 158, respectively.

Mark Borowiecki's first two complete seasons (2014-2016) in the arena he grew up dreaming of playing in yielded 63 games and 107 penalty minutes. He established himself as a dependable, third-pairing defenseman who added a welcome edge to the back line.

Mark Borowiecki played in 57 games for the Nashville Predators last season, accruing a staggering 151 penalty minutes. He continued to rank third in hits with 196 and fifth on the team in blocks with 79.

