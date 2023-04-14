The Nashville Predators vs Carolina Avalanche showdown appears to be a thrilling one. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Friday. The match will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The match will be broadcast live on regional networks such as Bally Sports South in Nashville and Altitude TV in Colorado. There are various streaming alternatives available for NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV to watch games online.

Several outlets will broadcast the game: you can watch the match on Bally Sports South/Altitude TV with DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV’s Pro or Elite Plans, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. If you live outside of the local market, you can watch games with a subscription to ESPN+.

Nashville Predators vs Carolina Avalanche: Preview of the match

Colorado Avalanche v Nashville Predators

After defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime, the Nashville Predators host the Colorado Avalanche. The latter have qualified for a playoff spot but are yet to clinch the Central division title. They have a golden opportunity to do so against the Predators. They will face Seattle in the Stanley Cup playoffs if they win

The Nashville Predators has an overall record of 42-31-8 and a NHL Central Division record of 9-12-4. The Predators have a 29-7-3 record when scoring three or more goals. Colorado is 18-6-1 against the Central Division and 50-24-7 overall. The Avalanche have a 44-9-3 record in games where they have scored three goals or more.

On Friday, the teams will clash for the fourth time this year. The Avalanche won the most recent game 5-3.

The Predators have a 6-4-0 record in their previous ten games. The club is averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties, and 7.4 penalty minutes per game, while allowing 2.1 goals. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 over the last ten games. They average 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties, and 6.8 penalty minutes per game while conceding 2.5 goals per game.

Best performers:

With 22 goals and 34 assists, Matt Duchene leads the Nashville Predators in scoring. Cody Glass has four goals and four helpers in the last ten games. Mikko Rantanen has 55 goals and 48 assists for the Avalanche. Devon Toews has had ten assists in the last ten games.

