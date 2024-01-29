Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 29th January, 2024

As the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the ice becomes a battleground for two teams hungry for redemption.
With a 26-22-1 record, the Predators aim to rebound from recent setbacks and climb the ranks of the Central Division. Conversely, the Senators, holding an 18-25-2 record and the lowest standing in the Atlantic Division, seek a turnaround after only four victories in their last 10 games.
Both teams are expected to fight tooth and nail to secure a win, as every game is crucial for them for a playoff spot. And soon the NHL All-Star break would kick in. So, the game will be full of on-ice fights, especially with Brady Tkachuk on the Senators' side.
Nashville Predators' Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
- Tommy Novak - Cody Glass - Luke Evangelista
- Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Denis Gurianov
- Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood
Defencemen
- Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
- Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn
- Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier
Goalie
- Juuse Saros
- Kevin Lankinen
Nashville Predators' Starting Goalie
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 18
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 103
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.91
- Shots Faced: 1071
- Saves: 968
- Save Percentage: .904
- Shutouts: 2
- Total Time on Ice: 55 hours and 48 minutes
Ottawa Senators' Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
- Mathieu Joseph - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
- Dominik Kubalik - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
- Ridly Greig - Rourke Chartier - Parker Kelly
Defencemen
- Thomas Chabot - Jakob Chychrun
- Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
- Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalie
- Mads Sogaard
- Joonas Korpisalo
Ottawa Senators' Starting Goalie
Mads Sogaard is expected to start for the Senators.
- Games Played: 3
- Wins: 2
- Losses: 1
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 11
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 4.55
- Shots Faced: 69
- Saves: 58
- Save Percentage: .841
- Shutouts: 0
- Total Time on Ice: 48 minutes and 18 seconds