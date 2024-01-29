  • home icon
Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 29th January, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jan 29, 2024 17:07 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Nashville Predators
As the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the ice becomes a battleground for two teams hungry for redemption.

With a 26-22-1 record, the Predators aim to rebound from recent setbacks and climb the ranks of the Central Division. Conversely, the Senators, holding an 18-25-2 record and the lowest standing in the Atlantic Division, seek a turnaround after only four victories in their last 10 games.

Both teams are expected to fight tooth and nail to secure a win, as every game is crucial for them for a playoff spot. And soon the NHL All-Star break would kick in. So, the game will be full of on-ice fights, especially with Brady Tkachuk on the Senators' side.

Nashville Predators' Projected Lineup

Forwards

  • Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist
  • Tommy Novak - Cody Glass - Luke Evangelista
  • Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Denis Gurianov
  • Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood

Defencemen

  • Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
  • Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn
  • Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Goalie

  • Juuse Saros
  • Kevin Lankinen

Nashville Predators' Starting Goalie

Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 18
  • Overtime Losses: 1
  • Goals Against: 103
  • Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.91
  • Shots Faced: 1071
  • Saves: 968
  • Save Percentage: .904
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Total Time on Ice: 55 hours and 48 minutes

Ottawa Senators' Projected Lineup

Ottawa Senators
Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
  • Mathieu Joseph - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
  • Dominik Kubalik - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Ridly Greig - Rourke Chartier - Parker Kelly

Defencemen

  • Thomas Chabot - Jakob Chychrun
  • Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
  • Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalie

  • Mads Sogaard
  • Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa Senators' Starting Goalie

Ottawa Senators - Mads Sogaard
Mads Sogaard is expected to start for the Senators.

  1. Games Played: 3
  2. Wins: 2
  3. Losses: 1
  4. Overtime Losses: 1
  5. Goals Against: 11
  6. Goals Against Average (GAA): 4.55
  7. Shots Faced: 69
  8. Saves: 58
  9. Save Percentage: .841
  10. Shutouts: 0
  11. Total Time on Ice: 48 minutes and 18 seconds

