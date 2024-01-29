Nashville Predators vs Ottawa Senators projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 29th January, 2024

As the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the ice becomes a battleground for two teams hungry for redemption.

With a 26-22-1 record, the Predators aim to rebound from recent setbacks and climb the ranks of the Central Division. Conversely, the Senators, holding an 18-25-2 record and the lowest standing in the Atlantic Division, seek a turnaround after only four victories in their last 10 games.

Both teams are expected to fight tooth and nail to secure a win, as every game is crucial for them for a playoff spot. And soon the NHL All-Star break would kick in. So, the game will be full of on-ice fights, especially with Brady Tkachuk on the Senators' side.

Nashville Predators' Projected Lineup

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak - Cody Glass - Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Kiefer Sherwood

Defencemen

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh - Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon - Alexandre Carrier

Goalie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Nashville Predators' Starting Goalie

Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators.

Games Played: 38

Wins: 19

Losses: 18

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 103

Goals Against Average (GAA): 2.91

Shots Faced: 1071

Saves: 968

Save Percentage: .904

Shutouts: 2

Total Time on Ice: 55 hours and 48 minutes

Ottawa Senators' Projected Lineup

Ottawa Senators

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig - Rourke Chartier - Parker Kelly

Defencemen

Thomas Chabot - Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalie

Mads Sogaard

Joonas Korpisalo

Ottawa Senators' Starting Goalie

Ottawa Senators - Mads Sogaard

Mads Sogaard is expected to start for the Senators.

Games Played: 3 Wins: 2 Losses: 1 Overtime Losses: 1 Goals Against: 11 Goals Against Average (GAA): 4.55 Shots Faced: 69 Saves: 58 Save Percentage: .841 Shutouts: 0 Total Time on Ice: 48 minutes and 18 seconds