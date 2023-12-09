Nashville Predators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

The excitement is building as the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up to host the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 9, at 7:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this matchup, which will be broadcasted on BSSO and the NHL Network.

Nashville Predators Game preview

The Predators have been enjoying a stellar season, with their offense proving to be a formidable force, averaging an impressive 3.23 goals per game. In their last two games alone, they managed to find the back of the net nine times.

Leading the charge for the Predators are Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist, who have showcased their scoring prowess with a collective 29 goals and 41 assists.

The top two lines are not the sole contributors to the team's success, as players like Luke Evangelista, Colton Sissons, and Thomas Novak have combined for 17 goals and 22 assists. The defensive duo of Roman Josi and Tyson Barrie has also played a crucial role, adding six goals and 24 assists to open up opportunities from the point.

Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also having a standout season, relying heavily on their potent offense, which averages 3.30 goals per game. In their last three games, the Maple Leafs have netted an impressive 11 goals. The dynamic trio of William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner has been instrumental, accounting for 38 goals and 42 assists.

The secondary lines have also made significant contributions, with John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi combining for 14 goals and 34 assists. Adding to the offensive firepower from the blue line is defenseman Morgan Rielly, who has chipped in with three goals and 14 assists.

Predators vs Leafs: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 22 games played, the Maple Leafs have secured victory in 12 matchups, while the Predators have emerged victorious in 10 games. Overtime and Shootout Performance: The Predators have shown resilience in overtime, securing 1 win, while the Maple Leafs are yet to claim an overtime victory. In shootouts, both teams have a balanced record with 1 win and 1 loss each. Goal Averages: Across the 22 games, both teams have shown offense, collectively averaging 5.5 goals per match. The Predators have averaged 2.8 goals per game, slightly outpacing the Maple Leafs who have averaged 2.7 goals per game.

Nashville Predators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Predictions

In the upcoming game, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter as favorites with odds of -172, while the Nashville Predators are the underdogs with odds of +145. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto is riding high from a recent 4-3 road victory against the Ottawa Senators, while Nashville secured a commanding 5-1 home win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 7. The Leafs are anticipated to continue their winning momentum in this matchup.

Predators vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Leafs to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Leafs to score first: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score: Yes