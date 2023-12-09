Nashville Predators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 9th 2023

The Nashville Predators (14-12, with a three-game winning streak) will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-4) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs secured a 4-3 victory on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, while the Predators triumphed 5-1 in a home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same date.

Fans can watch the game live on BSSO and NHL Network.

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Broadcast : BSSO and NHL Network

: BSSO and NHL Network Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: WPRT 102.5 and Sportsnet The Fan

A renewed offensive prowess has been the guiding factor in the Predator's impressive play

The Nashville Predators are enjoying an outstanding season, driven by their dynamic offense, which boasts an average of 3.23 goals per game, including nine goals in the last two games.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist have contributed 29 goals and 41 assists, leading the team's top two lines. The supporting cast, featuring Luke Evangelista, Colton Sissons and Tommy Novak, has 17 goals and 22 assists.

Defensive contributions from Roman Josi and Tyson Barrie, with six goals and 24 assists, have further elevated the team's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive prowess, the Predators' defense has struggled, allowing an average of 3.12 goals per game. While Roman Josi and Ryan McDaugh have a combined 2.4 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has faced challenges, enabling opponents to find open shots on goal.

The highlight has been the goaltender Juuse Saros, boasting a .904 save percentage and a 2.93 GAA on 592 shots, with 0.2 goals saved average.

Nashville Predators Injury Update:

Cody Glass: Out with an upper-body injury.

Alexander Carrier: Also sidelined due to an upper-body injury

Toronto Maple Leafs' success is underlined by their exceptional offensive performance

The Toronto Maple Leafs are enjoying a successful season, driven by their high-scoring offense, which averages 3.30 goals per game and has notched 11 goals in the team's last three outings.

Spearheaded by William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, the top two lines have contributed a remarkable 38 goals and 42 assists. John Traves, Calle Jarnkrok and Max Domi have added 14 goals and 34 assists to the team's offensive output.

Defense efforts from Morgan Rielly, including three goals and 14 assists, have played a crucial role in expanding the team's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive success, the Toronto Maple Leafs have faced challenges on the defensive side, conceding an average of 3.30 goals per game. While Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have a combined 2.7 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents to capitalize on open shots.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov has encountered difficulties, posting a .878 save percentage, a 3.58 GAA, and a -6.4 goals saved above average on 255 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update:

Matt Murray: Out with a hip injury.

Timothy Liljegren: Out due to lower body issue.

Jake Muzzin: Out for the season with a back injury.

Mark Giordano: Sidelined by finger Injury.

John Klingberg: Out for the season due to a hip injury.

Joseph Woll: Questionable for the upcoming games with a lower body concern.

William Lagesson: Questionable due to illness