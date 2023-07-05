Nathan MacKinnon played a pivotal role in an exciting roster move by the Colorado Avalanche in the recent NHL free agency. The Avalanche made headlines by acquiring forward Jonathan Drouin from the Montreal Canadiens. What made this signing even more captivating was the active participation of MacKinnon, the team's standout player, in the recruitment process.

MacKinnon and Drouin share a unique history, having played alongside each other for two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads in the junior hockey league. Their journey continued as both players emerged as top draft picks in the highly anticipated 2013 draft.

General manager Chris MacFarland acknowledged MacKinnon's role in the decision-making process, highlighting the chemistry the two players displayed during their time in juniors.

MacFarland said:

"When you watch them play in juniors together, obviously, the chemistry was there. Of course, we're going to pick Nate's brain. He knows him better than anyone. Not only as a player, but as a person and individual."

Drouin confirmed MacKinnon's influence on his decision to join the Avalanche, expressing his excitement on receiving a text from his former teammate. In a teleconference call, Drouin said:

"To get a text from him at this time in my career, it's something I was looking forward to. Not only Nate, but everyone on the Colorado Avalanche. It's such a great opportunity for me and they're a great team."

MacFarland described the signing of Drouin as a "low-risk, high-reward" situation for the Avalanche. With a one-year contract worth $825,000, the team has acquired a highly skilled player who could benefit from a change of scenery. While Drouin's production dipped in recent seasons, he has shown his potential during a 50-point campaign in 2018-19 with the Canadiens.

Jonathan Drouin excited for fresh start with the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon

For Drouin, the opportunity to join the Avalanche represents a fresh start after six years in Montreal. He expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter, saying:

"I think I needed a fresh start... I'm super excited to get a fresh start somewhere new... I'm just hoping to help them in any way I can and try to find my game again. I know it's there. It's just a matter of confidence."

This offseason marked Drouin's first experience with NHL free agency, and he expressed gratitude toward Nathan MacKinnon for helping him with his decision to join the Avalanche.

With MacKinnon's scouting contributions and the Avalanche's belief in Drouin's potential, the stage is set for a promising chapter in their careers.

