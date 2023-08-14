"Nathan MacKinnon is the best": NHL 24 cover athlete hails $100,800,000 Avs star as top gamer

Nathan MacKinnon, the esteemed star center of the Colorado Avalanche, brings a unique twist to the world of gaming. In an interview, the NHL 24 cover star defenceman Cale Makar hailed MacKinnon as the best EA NHL's Chel player. He further talked about how his gaming skills are just beyond extraordinary and that he is better in every game.

A force to be reckoned on the ice, it appears Nathan MacKinnon's skills seem to translate seamlessly from the rink to the gaming console.

Makar discussed playing NHL video games since childhood and how he and his brother made it almost like a battle. But soon that discussion transitioned to a debate over who on the Colorado Avalanche is the most outstanding Chel player. Makar didn't hesitate and named MacKinnon.

Cale Makar said:

"I know he doesn't play a lot of Chel, he's more like Fortnite right now, but we did a media thing and he played Chel and he was a lot better than I thought he'd be."

Makar further praised MacKinnon, saying:

"Nate's just the best gamer overall I feel like, so I'd stick to him."

Cale Makar, a standout defenseman is all set to adorn the cover of EA NHL's upcoming release, NHL 24. In doing so, Makar will join the illustrious ranks of Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic as the third Colorado Avalanche player to grace the cover.

While this distinction may not carry the same weight as some of Makar's other notable achievements, such as his coveted Stanley Cup championship and Norris Trophy win, it holds a special place in his heart.

A deep-seated connection to the series has been fostered through his history of playing past NHL video game titles alongside his brother, family, and friends. The virtual rink provided a shared experience that ignited Makar's passion for hockey from a tender age.

A look at Nathan MacKinnon's contract

At present, the Colorado Avalanche center, Nathan MacKinnon, holds the biggest contract across the NHL. For the 2023-24 season, his earnings stand at $16,500,000, with a cap hit of $12,600,000. His compensation structure comprises $15,725,000 attributed to signing bonuses and a base salary of $775,000.

In a significant move, MacKinnon inked an eight-year agreement worth $100,800,000 with the Colorado Avalanche on September 20, 2022. This contractual commitment extends until the 2030-2031 season, marking his transition to unrestricted free agency.

With this contract, Nathan MacKinnon has ascended to the position of the highest-paid NHL player, outpacing the league's ranks, including Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.