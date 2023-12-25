"Nathan MacKinnon got robbed": Fans react to Avalanche captains' snub from NHL's three stars of the week

Fans on X reacted to the NHL snubbing Colorado Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon from its three stars of the week list.

Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Mika Zibanejad (NYR) and Patrick Kane (DET) were the three players included on the list for their impressive performances in the week from Dec. 18 to 24.

Kaprizov played four games and notched up seven points (four goals and three assists), while Zibanejad has similar points to Kaprizov in three games, and Kane notched up eight points on four goals and as many assists in four games during the week.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon also had a stellar performance in the same week, including a four-goal game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 21.

Fans were disappointed with not seeing the Avs captain on the list, as they unsurprisingly took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reactions.

One fan tweeted:

"mackinnon got robbed"

Here are some more reactions on X:

What's next for Nathan Mackinnon and the Colorado Avalanche?

Buffalo Sabres v Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon has been in the best form for the Avs this season. The Avalanche captain has notched up 54 points through 18 goals and 36 assists in 34 games. He's only trailing Nikita Kucherov by three points as the leading scorer in the league.

With 44 points, the Avs are second in the Central Division and overall sixth in the league standings. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in their recent matchup and will face Arizona again on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

MacKinnon was drafted No. 1 overall by the Avs in the 2013 NHL draft. The six-time NHL All-Star has played for one franchise in his career and has established himself as one of the best forwards in the league.

Nathan MacKinnon played a key role in helping the Avs win the 2022 Stanley Cup. Overall, he has garnered 813 points through 302 goals and 511 assists in 743 career games.