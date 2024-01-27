Nathan MacKinnon for MVP? $54,000,000 Avalanche defenseman weighs in on his teammate's recent performances

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar had high remarks about his teammate Nathan MacKinnon after their 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Against the Capitals, MacKinnon had his second 4-goal game this season and got one assist. Makar spoke highly of his teammate after the home game against the Capitals.

"He's the best player in the world. It's really not a question at the moment to be quite honest... He's just doing so many things right. His hard work is paying off. You get what you earn and he's earned this," Makar said (via Guerilla Sports).

The 28-year-old is en route to outperforming his best season with the Avalanche. He has scored 31 goals and provided 53 assists so far this season.

Expand Tweet

Cale Makar is also playing a pivotal role for the Avalanche this season. He signed a six-year deal with the Avalanche in 2021 worth $54 million.

What does the season look like for Nathan MacKinnon?

The one-time Stanley Cup winner would be eager to get his hand on another one as the Colorado Avalanche look to make the playoffs spot this season yet again.

The 2023 NHL All-Star would be hoping to be in the shout for receiving the NHL MVP award as he has one of the most decorated seasons in recent history.

While the major focus remains on making the playoffs and ensuring a shot at the trophy, MacKinnon will also have his eyes on the MVP award.

Sitting right at the top of the assist charts and just one point above Nikita Kucherov in the point chart, Nathan MacKinnon would be surely ringing the bell of receiving the prestigious award if he continues his run of form.