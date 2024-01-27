Nathan MacKinnon’s impressive home-point streak lands him a unique achievement

Nathan MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche center, recently caught the spotlight with a terrific home-point streak. On Friday, at Ball Arena, he scored a goal and had one assist in an outstanding 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

MacKinnon's home-point streak now spans an incredible 25 games, a feat that ties him with the legendary Bobby Orr for the second-longest in NHL history at the start of a season.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with his unparalleled 40-game streak during the 1988–89 season, stands ahead in this illustrious list.

Expand Tweet

MacKinnon is rocking it with his top-level performance. He's continued his point streak to 13 games with 12 goals and 16 assists.

His skill as a forward has helped him rise to prominence. As a matter of fact, he's currently leading the NHL scoring boards with a whopping 84 points, more than Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov.

As January draws to a close, MacKinnon's dominance on the ice is undeniable. His steady high-level play puts him as a crucial Colorado Avalanche team member and etches his name in the NHL’s record books. Fans watch, breaths held, as Nathan MacKinnon keeps lifting the bar in hockey.

Nathan MacKinnon's season of brilliance and milestones in the NHL Spotlight

Think of Nathan MacKinnon and you'll see an ace player this season. 49 games—that's what it took for this Colorado Avalanche star to reach 31 goals.

He even scored 53 assists. His NHL status is undeniably strong. MacKinnon's knack for scoring and setting up goals is unforgettable. He's the key player in Avalanche's winning streak.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native, following in the footsteps of his hometown hero Sidney Crosby, was selected as the first overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Draft. His breakout season in 2017–18 saw him finish fifth in the league with 97 points, earning him a spot as a finalist for the coveted Hart Trophy.

In 2019-20, MacKinnon's path led to a Lady Byng Award. It noted his ability to score and his fair conduct.

During the playoffs, he performed just as impressively. He shone in many games and managed to score three goals in the fifth round of the Western Conference. He's bagged his 700th point in the NHL and his 100th in the playoffs. But he's not stopping there.