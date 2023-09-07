Nathan MacKinnon's Memorial Cup winning team to honor Avalanche star

Nathan MacKinnon is set to be honored by the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

MacKinnon played for the Mooseheads as his junior hockey team before being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. In Halifax, he played two seasons with the club and was one of the best players in junior hockey.

During the 2012-13 season, MacKinnon and Halifax won the Memorial Cup, which is a tournament between all three CHL league winners and a host city.

Now, over 10 years after MacKinnon last played in Halifax, the Mooseheads announced on Thursday they will be retiring his number.

Expand Tweet

“Retiring number 22 at the Home Opener is the perfect way to begin our 30th anniversary season,” said Brian Urquhart, Mooseheads President. “Nate grew up idolizing the Mooseheads, starred for the team, led us to a Memorial Cup, and now he’s one of the best players in the world. It will be a very special night for Nathan, his family and all Mooseheads fans.”

Nathan MacKinnon was the first-ever Halifax Moosehead player to be drafted first overall into the NHL. In the press release, the Avalanche star was extremely happy to have his jersey in the rafters:

“It’s a true honor to have my jersey retired by the Mooseheads. I can’t wait to share this moment with everyone back home in Moose Country."

With Halifax, MacKinnon skated in 102 regular season games, recording 153 points and played a key role in Halifax winning the Memorial Cup in 2013.

Nathan MacKinnon's NHL career

After playing just two seasons with Halifax, Nathan MacKinnon was drafted first overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013 and immediately made the jump into the NHL.

In the NHL, MacKinnon has skated in 709 regular season games and has recorded 759 points while last season was the first time he recorded more than 100+ points in a season.

Mooseheads GM Cam Russell has had nothing but praise for MacKinnon's NHL career.

"Watching Nathan’s career take off after joining the Mooseheads and now into a Stanley Cup Champion has been incredible to see. We are so proud to share this night with him and his family."

Nathan MacKinnon also helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in 2022. If he continues to play at this level, it's likely MacKinnon will also have his number 29 retired by the Avalanche as he's on his way to a potential Hall of Fame career.