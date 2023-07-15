Nazem Kadri's time in Toronto prepared him for wobbly offseason in Calgary- "I can shrug things off pretty easily"

Nazem Kadri is a former Toronto Maple Leafs hockey centre, who now plays for the Calgary Flames. The hockey star verbally attacked his previous team while discussing the controversy surrounding the Flames.

Through his comments, Kadri has revealed a previously hidden crack in his relationship with the Maple Leafs. It becomes clear that there might be unresolved animosity between the player and his old organization as fans dig further into the importance of Kadri's remarks.

Nazem Kadri told Sportsnet 960:

"I played in Toronto for 10 years. I can shrug things off pretty easily. It's a non-issue. I like looking back on seasons and reflecting on seasons, pointing out certain things that I feel I've got to improve on and it keeps me motivated throughout the summer. In terms of hanging onto that, I don't think that's really a problem for any of us. I think we're just going to approach it with a clean slate next year."

The hockey world has been shocked by Kadri's choice of words, which has led to in-depth conjecture regarding the specifics of his issues with the Maple Leafs. It is clear that the 32-year-old NHL star still has unresolved issues from his time in Toronto, even though the events that caused this tension are unknown.

Nazem Kadri signs a 7-year contract with the Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri inked a seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames on August 18, 2022, for $49 million. The hockey prospect for the team has $7 million in cap hit and annual average salary, respectively. Kadri has a $2.5 million in signing bonus with a base salary of $4.5 million. His minors salary for the 2023-24 season is $7 million.

The talented hockey star was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft with the seventh overall pick. He has racked up 568 points in 821 games. Kadri also has 44 playoff points in 52 games throughout 14 seasons. Nazem Kadri will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2028-29 season when he turns 38.

From the beginning of the 2012–13 season until March 21, 2016, Kadri played in the NHL and led the league with an astounding total of 164 penalties drawn. With a significant 46-penalty advantage over Dustin Brown of the Los Angeles Kings, the second-ranked player, this accomplishment put Kadri apart from his contemporaries.

When Nezam Kadri joined the Colorado Avalanche and became the first Muslim player to lift the Stanley Cup in 2022, his professional career reached its apex. The talented center netted seven goals and amassed 15 points in the 2022 playoffs.

