NBA legend and Seattle-native Jamal Crawford attended Kraken's Game 3 against Stars

Jamal Crawford had a great NBA career. He is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. The current "NBA on TNT" panelist was seen watching the Seattle Kraken's playoff game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

He is a Seattle native was not disappointed to watch how the game unfolded at Climate Pledge Arena. The Seattle Kraken dominated from start to finish, winning 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Crawford, who played in 20 NBA seasons from 2000-2020, was one of the most entertaining players to watch. He was capable of dishing out great passes, making difficult shots and crossing over his opponents with ease.

Jamal Crawford was one of the best role players of his generation. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award on three different occasions.

Jamal Crawford's hometown team dominates the Stars with 7-2 win

After defeating the Stars 7-2 on home ice, the Seattle Kraken are now just two wins away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. It would be an amazing accomplishment for a franchise that just completed their second NHL regular season..

The Kraken put the home crowd into a frenzy at by scoring at will. They now lead the Stars 2-1 in their second-round series. Jamal Crawford must have been happy with how they performed.

In addition to being scoreless, the opening period was also penalty-free. It was a tightly-contested game at that point. Whatever was said to Kraken players during the first intermission must've lit a fire under them. They dominated the second period, outscoring the Stars 5-1 in the frame.

The action began when Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen was struck in the face with the puck in the second period. The puck deflected off his face to Jordan Eberle in front of the net, who opened the scoring for Seattle with his fourth goal of the playoffs. Heiskanen left the game and did not return.

Scott Wedgewood took over in net for Dallas after Jake Oettinger allowed five goals on 17 shots. Wedgewood allowed goals by Yanni Gourde and Justin Schultz in the third period.

The Kraken have gained some momentum heading into Game 4 on Wednesday. Expect it to be an electric atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 pm/ET.

Poll : 0 votes