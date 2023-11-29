"Need a Tucker Carlson exclusive" - NHL fans left pondering over Corey Perry's future as Blackhawks terminate contract

The hockey world was rocked as the Chicago Blackhawks made a bold move Tuesday, signaling their intent to terminate Corey Perry's contract due to what they termed as "unacceptable conduct." The announcement came after Perry was mysteriously scratched from the lineup and sent home last week without any official explanation. As the news broke, hockey enthusiasts turned to social media to express their reactions and opinions on this unexpected turn of events.

Elliotte Friedman, a trusted insider in the hockey community, added fuel to the fire by sharing a post on his X account. According to Friedman's update, Corey Perry has cleared, paving the way for the termination of his contract by the Chicago Blackhawks. The confirmation of Perry's contract termination shocked the NHL, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the termination, one fan took to social media to express a desire for an exclusive interview with Corey Perry. The fan humorously suggested:

"We need a Tucker Carlson exclusive with Perry asap."

Another fan expressed sympathy for Bedard. The fan empathetically stated:

"Gotta feel for Bedard. Perry was like a father to him."

One fan simply said:

"Sad to say but I think his done playing in the NHL after all this."

As the hockey community struggles with the news of Corey Perry's contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks, fans continue to share their varied reactions and speculations on social media.

Chicago Blackhawks release Corey Perry over unacceptable behavior

The team concluded that he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable" and breached the terms of his contract and the internal policies of the Blackhawks.

Regrettably, for the team, this development coincides with ongoing alleged rumors about Perry being romantically involved with Bedard's mother, who is another player for the Blackhawks. GM Kyle Davidson was compelled to address the situation, although he didn't explicitly mention Bedard's mother, his statements strongly imply a reference to those rumors.

Davidson said

"This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise or anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and, frankly, it's disgusting.

"This has been a tough situation, and I understand you wanted answers. It was important that we took all the necessary steps before sharing more. I hope you understand that I may not be able to answer everything today, but I am going to be as open and honest as I can be given the situation and out of respect for those involved."

Perry's release occurred shortly before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with 'unacceptable behavior' cited as the reason.