"Nerve-wracking for sure'' - Matt Boldy shares his experience teeing off at PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship

Matt Boldy, the Minnesota Wild forward, embarked on a unique sporting adventure as he teed off at the PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship presented by Gertens on a sponsor exemption. Although the prospect of Boldy transitioning to a professional golf career may seem unlikely, he relished the opportunity and approached it with a sense of fun.

After his first-round performance, Boldy finished with a score of 79, which left him at plus-9 for the day, facing a field of 156 competitors. With determination, he set his sights on making the cut, which included the top 60 professionals and amateurs.

According to NHL.com Boldy remarked,

"Anyone who's competitive is going to go out there and still want to play well"

Despite the challenges, he was keen to embrace the experience and gain insight into the world of professional golf. However, he also acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with every shot mattering on the golf course, describing it as:

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking for sure."

Boldy is no stranger to performing under pressure, having played in front of enthusiastic crowds of more than 18,000 at the Xcel Energy Center during Wild home games. Nevertheless, the contrast between those raucous hockey fans and the hushed galleries of just 20 people following him through all 18 holes was not lost on him.

Boldy confessed:

"I think I was a lot more nervous today than I've ever been to play a hockey game"

Yet, he found solace in the presence of fans who had come out to watch the tournament, many of whom shared a passion for both hockey and golf.

Matt Boldy Embraces Support from Young Fans and Wild Teammates in PGA Debut

Matt Boldy appreciated the young fans and their parents who came to support him on the course, recognizing the symbiotic relationship between hockey and golf. However, he was quick to emphasize his preference for team sports, saying,

"But I'm definitely a bigger fan of a team sport, I'll say."

Despite the solitary nature of golf, Matt Boldy didn't have to face this challenge alone. He revealed that several of his Wild teammates were planning to attend the event on Friday to cheer him on.

"They'll bring a little bit of noise too, so that'll be pretty fun," Boldy anticipated, looking forward to the support of his teammates, who would undoubtedly help him navigate his first-ever PGA event.

With their encouragement and the valuable experience gained, Matt Boldy's foray into professional golf would undoubtedly be an unforgettable chapter in his athletic journey.