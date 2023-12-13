"Never protecting the victim": NHLPA appealing David Perron's 6-game suspension has NHL fans divided

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety recently announced a six-game suspension without pay for Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron. The suspension stems from an incident during NHL Game No. 412 in Detroit on Saturday, December 9, where Perron cross-checked Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

This decision prompted an appeal from the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), raising eyebrows and sparking a divisive conversation among NHL fans. The NHLPA's appeal, communicated via a tweet, added another layer of intrigue to an already contentious situation. The post reads:

"The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of David Perron regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend him for six games,"

This move immediately caught the attention of fans, creating a buzz on social media platforms. Many expressed their views on the matter, and opinions were notably divided.

One fan voiced their dissatisfaction, stating:

"Never protecting the victim."

This perspective suggests that accepting the appeal may not be seen as adequately addressing the harm inflicted on Artem Zub.

Conversely, another fan acknowledged the need for a suspension but defended Perron's character:

"I agree he should’ve been suspended, but he doesn’t really have a history of dirty plays like that. Meanwhile, players that have committed several dirty plays and go unpunished continue to do so because they don’t have a record of it."

The mention of Allan Walsh, a prominent NHL player agent known for advocating on behalf of his clients, added an interesting twist. One fan quipped:

"Must’ve heard Allan Walsh crying,"

The appeal for Red Wings' David Perron raises questions about the NHLPA's strategy in challenging the decision and whether they will be successful in reducing the suspension. It also highlights the ongoing discourse within the hockey community about the consistency and effectiveness of the NHL's disciplinary measures.

Allan Walsh's response to 6-game suspension of forward David Perron

The six-game suspension against Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has sparked criticism from Allan Walsh, Co-Managing Director at Octagon Hockey. Walsh, a prominent figure in the hockey world, raised concerns about the perceived inconsistency in penalties.

Allan Walsh took to X to express his discontent with the NHL's disciplinary actions, specifically targeting the Department of Player Safety.

The incident leading up to David Perron's suspension occurred at 13:50 of the first period, resulting in the forward being assessed a match penalty. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Perron is set to forfeit $148,437.48 from his average annual salary, with the funds directed towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.