"Never really prayed before but praying for you!" - NHL world comes together to show support for Oilers superfan's father diagnosed with Cancer

The Stelter family, one of the Edmonton Oilers' most ardent supporters, is going through difficult times. Everyone knew Ben Stelter, who was probably one of the Oilers' biggest fans. He died of cancer at the age of six.

Less than a year after Ben's death, his father, Mike Stelter, has been diagnosed with the same deadly disease. Mike confirmed the news on Twitter with a long message in which he spoke about the growth of a tumor in his spine. In the tweet, he also gave the link to a GoFundMe page his sister-in-law started.

"Hi everyone, we wanted to update you all with what’s going on in our lives," Mike said in the tweet. "I was having back pains and with an MRI the doctors found a tumour growing on my spine. We have to travel to the US for treatment because it’s not available in Canada."

The news came as a surprise to the NHL community, making everyone emotional. Fans took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the Stelter family:

Crowevechkin @DillonCrowe4 @m_dan25 We love you. I’ve never really prayed before but I’m praying for you! @m_dan25 We love you. I’ve never really prayed before but I’m praying for you!

Lowetide @Lowetide @m_dan25 I'm so sorry. I know you have great strength and support. When we met in studio, I was touched that you expressed condolences on my wife's passing. I'll remember it always, such compassion for another in a difficult time for you. You are a good man. Sending prayers/support. @m_dan25 I'm so sorry. I know you have great strength and support. When we met in studio, I was touched that you expressed condolences on my wife's passing. I'll remember it always, such compassion for another in a difficult time for you. You are a good man. Sending prayers/support.

Nikki (Yahoo!) @NikkiYeehaw18 @m_dan25 Omg. I'm so sorry this is happening. Praying for you and I'm sure Ben is watching over yall. @m_dan25 Omg. I'm so sorry this is happening. Praying for you and I'm sure Ben is watching over yall. 🙏

𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕄𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕟 @SamanthaMegan33 @m_dan25 Thinking of you and your family during this time. I’m not sure where you’re headed in PA, but I live in South East Pennsylvania and would be happy to offer suggestions if needed on hotels, food, things to do, etc. if there is anything I can do, just reach out! 🧡 @m_dan25 Thinking of you and your family during this time. I’m not sure where you’re headed in PA, but I live in South East Pennsylvania and would be happy to offer suggestions if needed on hotels, food, things to do, etc. if there is anything I can do, just reach out! 🧡

izzy (they/she) @dmbbixteritori @m_dan25 i’m so sorry that your family continues to have unfair challenges and endure continuing physical and emotional pain. i truly hope that there are days coming where you and your loved ones can have some calm, peaceful, pain free joy. sooner rather than later. <3 @m_dan25 i’m so sorry that your family continues to have unfair challenges and endure continuing physical and emotional pain. i truly hope that there are days coming where you and your loved ones can have some calm, peaceful, pain free joy. sooner rather than later. <3

Jody Nimetz @marketing_jive @m_dan25 Sorry to hear this Mike. You got this though. Wishing nothing but positive thoughts for yourself and your family. @m_dan25 Sorry to hear this Mike. You got this though. Wishing nothing but positive thoughts for yourself and your family.

🏆 Melissa 🦥🏒💛 @SemperGumby702 @m_dan25 Oh my goodness Mike. My prayers are with you for a successful treatment and full recovery. @m_dan25 Oh my goodness Mike. My prayers are with you for a successful treatment and full recovery.

Darren Ippolito @oldipp @m_dan25 God’s speed and a quick & full recovery. You’ve got folks thinking of you all across the nation @m_dan25 God’s speed and a quick & full recovery. You’ve got folks thinking of you all across the nation

True Blue Denise @neezie_b @m_dan25 My Dad also had to go to the US for Proton therapy/treatment and that was over 20 years ago. I would’ve thought it was available in Canada by now. Best of luck to you and your family. @m_dan25 My Dad also had to go to the US for Proton therapy/treatment and that was over 20 years ago. I would’ve thought it was available in Canada by now. Best of luck to you and your family.

Mike, his wife Lea, and their two daughters Dylan (15) and Emmy (5), make up the lovely Stelter family. The family attended the 2023 NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville last month, where they also presented the Hart Memorial Trophy to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who was named the league's most valuable player.

Later that night, McDavid and "NHL on TNT" analyst Paul Bissonnette pledged a $10,000 donation each to the Ben Stelter Fund.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid earlier pledged $100,000 towards the Ben Stelter fund

Ben Stelter was a superfan of the Edmonton Oilers. He died of brain cancer at the age of six. Following his death, the Ben Stelter Fund was established to honor the life of six-year-old Ben and to assist children with cancer.

Connor McDavid, known for his charitable efforts, stepped up and pledged $100,000 to the fund when it was launched. The fund aims to continue Ben's legacy by supporting children with Glioblastoma and other types of cancer.

McDavid said in a statement following Ben's passing in August:

"He was an amazing little guy who lit up every single room he was in. He certainly lit up our room any time he walked in there."

Connor McDavid @cmcdavid97 I am teaming with @ashifmawji and family to pledge $100,000 towards the newly launched Ben Stelter Fund, to get better outcomes for youth that are battling cancer. We challenge all athletes, individuals and businesses to be a part of this! stolleryci.crowdchange.ca/ben I am teaming with @ashifmawji and family to pledge $100,000 towards the newly launched Ben Stelter Fund, to get better outcomes for youth that are battling cancer. We challenge all athletes, individuals and businesses to be a part of this! stolleryci.crowdchange.ca/ben https://t.co/jVGUZy0i42

