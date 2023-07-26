"Never say never" - Patrice Bergeron comes clean on talks of returning as Bruins coach

Patrice Bergeron, a legendary NHL player and former captain of the Boston Bruins, recently spoke out on the persistent rumors that he might rejoin the Bruins as the team's coach.

Since Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL, rumors have been rife among the hockey community. Fans and commentators alike are curious to learn more about the subject after the hockey legend's statements came to the spotlight.

Patrice Bergeron acknowledged in a recent press conference that his chance of coaching the Boston Bruins is not on the cards for the time being. The ex-captain, however, ignited some excitement among the curious fans by flaunting some green flags in his statements, saying he might reconsider joining the staff later.

Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93 Bergeron on potentially coaching down the road: “I don’t think it’s in the cards for now.”

However, the hockey star expressed his reluctance to coach the Bruins on an ending note. Patrice Bergeron’s mixed reaction in the conference has left NHL fans confused and disheartened.

Bergeron said:

"I don't think it’s in the cards for now. We'll see eventually. I have a lot of catching up to do at home and I want to take time to rest. It's been an amazing ride for 20 years, Hockey brings pressure, stress. Nice change to be Uber driver for family and relax. Never say never, for now, I don’t have a want or will to coach."

Fans would not be surprised if Patrice Bergeron ever decides in the coming future to join the coaching staff of the Bruins. He was frequently referred to as a "player-coach" during the course of his career because of his extraordinary capacity to mentor and direct his teammates with grace and wisdom.

A glance at Patrice Bergeron’s professional hockey career

Patrice Bergeron, a native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, became a true NHL legend after debuting in the league in 2003 and exhibiting unmatched two-way abilities. Hockey fans were drawn to Bergeron as he skillfully made the transition from junior hockey to the Boston Bruins at the extraordinarily young age of 18.

His offensive prowess was already apparent in his rookie campaign. It was a sign of the tremendous growth that would soon make him one of the league's most complete and all-around players.

Bergeron continued to have a significant impact on the game despite experiencing challenges like injuries that periodically kept him out of the game for a long time. He helped the Boston Bruins win their sixth Stanley Cup triumph in 2011, which was a turning point in his career. It cemented his place in the elite Triple Gold Club of the NHL.

In a total of 1,294 appearances, Beregron amassed 1,040 points (427 goals and 613 assists) during his 19-year career with Bruins.