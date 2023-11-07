"Never trust a hockey player" - NHL fans left trolling former Maple Leafs player accused of ghosting GF after 8 years

Amid the speculation and controversy surrounding a former Maple Leafs player accused of ghosting his girlfriend after an eight-year relationship, NHL fans took to Reddit to troll him.

The rumor mill has been working overtime, and fans have identified the alleged player as Jeremy Bracco, an American professional ice hockey forward currently playing with HC Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). It's important to note that there has been no official confirmation, but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their opinions.

It all began when a video post on Reddit's r/TikTokCringe surfaced, captioned,

"Woman ghosted by pro hockey player after being in a relationship for eight years…"

This post sparked immediate interest and discussions among NHL enthusiasts, leading to an outpouring of reactions and comments.

One Reddit user humorously remarked,

"Never trust a hockey player, lmao; 9/10, it’s a douchey rich white boy that’s just a frat dude in training."

Another fan shared a personal experience:

"I went to a big university. When we were at the bars, if football players showed up... okay. If basketball players showed up... okay. If hockey players showed up... time to go."

A third fan referenced a controversial incident involving a Mercyhurst hockey player:

"Wasn't it a Mercyhurst hockey player who pushed a wheelchair down some stairs in a bar? Class act."

Yet another fan chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek observation:

"And frat dudes are just lacrosse players in training."

A look at Jeremy Bracco's NHL journey

Jeremy Bracco's hockey journey has been a rollercoaster ride from high school to international leagues. He started at Portledge School and then joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (U.S. NTDP), where he played in the USHL during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Bracco committed to playing for Boston College in the 2015-16 season but left after five games to join the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. He then joined the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs organization, exclusively playing for their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, for three seasons. However, he was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and became a free agent.

In 2020, Bracco signed with the Carolina Hurricanes but was eventually reassigned to their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. He terminated his contract with the Hurricanes in early 2021 to join Finnish team KalPa of the Liiga. After a season in Germany with Krefeld Pinguine, he became a free agent and, in 2022, signed a one-year contract with KHL club Barys Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan for the 2022-23 season.