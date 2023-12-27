"Never did understand the hate for shootouts" - NHL fans left debating on how overtime games should be played out in the league

In the NHL Reddit, the discussion around how overtime games should be decided has sparked a lively debate among fans. The age-old question of shootouts versus the 3v3 format has resurfaced, prompting passionate exchanges on social media platforms.

One Reddit user, 'Rangerfan0', ignited the conversation by expressing an appreciation for shootouts, labeling them as a "cool chess match" between top players and goaltenders.

While 'Rangerfan0' found shootouts entertaining, other fans weighed in with varying perspectives. One supporter defended shootouts, stating,

"Never did understand the hate for shootouts. I see the hate for the 3v3, as it is just posturing. 4v4 was ok, 5v5 for 5 minutes and then a tie was just down right awful. Everybody loves a penalty shot, why not the shoot out. Unless you have an awful goalie."

Another fan delved into the practicality of shootouts, he said,

"I think they are fine because regular season games have to end sometime. Ties are not fun and makes understanding the standing more difficult. But let’s not kid ourselves, the team doesn’t win in SO, individual players do."

However, a dissenting opinion emerged. The fan argued,

"Entertaining, sure, a measure of which team is better at hockey? Not really."

With no shortage of opinions on the matter, the NHL may find itself facing continued discussions about the optimal way to settle tied games in the future.

Details concerning the 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Stadium Series promises an exciting spectacle with two outdoor regular-season games scheduled during the 2023–24 season, marking the first occurrence of a double-header since 2016.

Set to take place on the weekend of February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils on February 17, followed by the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders on February 18.

Originally intending a single game with just the Rangers and Devils, the NHL expanded the lineup to include all three New York metropolitan area teams, reminiscent of the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

Notably, the Rangers will play as the designated 'visiting' team to maintain Madison Square Garden's property tax-exempt status.

MetLife Stadium's impending renovations post the 2023 NFL season, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will lead to the removal of several low-level sideline seats ahead of the Stadium Series.