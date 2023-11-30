Developments surface in Corey Perry allegations as former Blackhawks vet clears waivers: Report

Corey Perry has cleared unconditional waivers and his Blackhawks contract is terminated. The Blackhawks cited a "workplace matter" and "conduct that is unacceptable" as reasons for parting ways with the veteran player.

Latest update on Corey Perry's situation sheds more light into the exact incident which took place and what led to the Blackhawks to take such extreme measures. Per Frank Seravalli's sources,

"An alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry was alleged to have occurred during an event that included corporate partners and team employees in attendance. It remains unclear what allegedly took place, who witnessed it, and who reported it to the team."

The team, in a statement on Tuesday, claimed that Perry had violated his Standard Playing Contract and the Chicago Blackhawks’ internal policies which intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson emphasized that the decision was made "effective immediately" but refrained from providing specific details, stating,

"As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details relating to the initial reporting, investigation, or the findings."

The crux of the issue revolves around whether Perry's actions constitute a material breach of his contract. NHL player contracts traditionally provide job security with limited exceptions. While teams have sent players home in the past, terminating an active player's contract for behavior that may be inappropriate but not illegal is virtually unprecedented in recent history.

Kyle Davidson confirmed that Perry was pulled from the lineup after the allegation, emphasizing the team's commitment to addressing such matters promptly. However, the lack of transparency surrounding the specifics of the case leaves everyone anxiously awaiting further developments in this perplexing situation.

Corey Perry's release spurs NHL interest amidst controversy

Released by the Chicago Blackhawks, Corey Perry is now generating significant interest from multiple NHL teams, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli. In a recent podcast, Seravalli stated,

"I think there’s actually been a couple of teams in the last 24-48 hrs that may be interested in adding a player like Corey Perry, so I think there’s a lot left to be written here."

Perry's departure from the Blackhawks was triggered by an investigation into what the team labeled as "unacceptable" behavior during a trip to Columbus. The incident, involving Perry and a team employee, led to his removal from the lineup.