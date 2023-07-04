New Jersey Devils Cap Space: Examining the Devils' salary in the off-season

The New Jersey Devils took a big step forward with their young core and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

New Jersey spent most of the off-season re-signing players but still has just over $5.6 million in cap space. Yet, they still need to sign RFA defensemen Kevin Bahl, who likely won't commend all that much, so New Jersey will have space to make another addition.

However, even if the Devils don't make another move, they would be considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites entering next season.

New Jersey Devils re-sign several key players

New Jersey entered this off-season with Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt as free agents and they re-signed both to eight-year deals. The Meier deal took a bit more time but it was a huge re-signing.

"I wanted to take some time to myself and just listen to myself, listen to my stomach," Meier said before signing his 8-year deal (via NHL.com).

"And I knew this is the place where I want to be and I'm so happy we got this done and now you know, the focus is on preparing myself for the season...

"Just being in an environment with a great group of players, the management has been really great to me, all the staff and everybody working for the Devils has been so welcoming to me right from the start. I think that's also something that was part of this decision."

As well as re-signing key players, New Jersey traded away defensemen Damon Severson to the Blue Jackets but traded for Collin Miller from the Dallas Stars.

The big acquisition was trading for Tyler Toffoli who should only strengthen the offense as well as being a leader. Toffoli won the Cup in 2014 and GM Tom Fitzgerald says the leadership will be massive for this young Devils team.

"That was honestly one of the first things (Fitzgerald) said when we had our conversation," Toffoli shared from his home in California (via NHL.com).

"It was really good, and short and sweet because there's got to be a lot of stuff going on and moving parts. But he said that he was excited to have me and for me to bring my leadership and having won the Stanley Cup and all those things, and that's what he's trying to bring into the locker room.

"That's something that I take pride in. I try to help lead the guys and obviously not step on anybody's toes, but just go in there and play my best and whenever there's something that might need to be said, I'm not going to have a problem stepping up and doing that."

Ultimately, the Devils have had a very good off-season, are a Stanley Cup favorite and still have a bit of cap space to make another move.

