New Jersey Devils fans cry for a change in net after 6-1 defeat in Game 4

The New Jersey Devils were in a must-win situation in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. After winning Game 3, the Devils were keen to even up the series at 2-2, but that was not the case. The Hurricanes trounced the Devils 6-1, leaving the Devils to play for their playoff lives.

The game started off well for the Devils, as they went up 1-0 early in the first period. However, things quickly went downhill from there. The Hurricanes came out firing in the second period, scoring five unanswered goals in just 12 minutes, sending Devils' goaltender Vitek Vanacek to the bench.

Martin Necas scored twice for the Canes, along with Brent Burns, Brett Pesce, Jordan Martinook, and Jesper Fast. The Devils' defense was nowhere to be found, and their offense couldn't generate any chances against Hurricanes' goaltender Frederik Andersen.

The Devils' collapse in Game 4 was shocking, considering their strong performance in Game 3. They were hoping to build on that momentum and even up the series, but instead, they were blown out in front of their home fans.

The Hurricanes outplayed the Devils in every aspect of the game, and the Devils seemed to be caught off guard by the Hurricanes' intensity.

Now, the New Jersey Devils will have to make a decision on who will be in net for Game 5. Vanacek was pulled in Game 4 after allowing five goals on just 17 shots, and it's unclear if he will get another chance to start in this series.

Akira Schmid, the Devils' backup goaltender, has been inconsistent so far in playoff action, but he may be given the opportunity to start if the Devils decide to make a change in net. Schmid played a key role in the Devils' series comeback against the Rangers.

The New Jersey Devils playoff hopes are now on the line, as they will need to win three straight games to advance to the next round. It's a tall order, but not impossible. The Devils have shown flashes of brilliance in this series, and if they can string together a few solid performances, they could still advance to the next round.

However, they'll need to put Game 4 behind them and focus on the task at hand if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive.

