The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the second round with a score of 8-4. The loss has left their fans extremely disappointed, and many have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

Hurricanes fans are upset and worried about the rest of the series. The Hurricanes had a strong start, winning the first two games, but the loss in Game 3 has now left the series at 2-1. This means that the Devils are now just one game away from tying the series and putting the Hurricanes under serious pressure.

One fan, Luke, tweeted that he had never heard of the Hurricanes before, he sarcastically tweeted:

Who are the Hurricanes never heard of them. Oh right the team who lost the series to the Devils in 6 or 7. That’s right. The team who can’t play.

Luke @Luke_050917 @canesplswin Who are the Hurricanes never heard of them. Oh right the team who lost the series to the Devils in 6 or 7. That's right. The team who can't play.

Another fan tweeted that the Devils were manhandling the Hurricanes, clearly indicating that they felt the team was being outplayed.

The Devils are manhandling the Hurricanes!!

Another fan expressed their disbelief at the Hurricanes' poor performance, tweeting:

"wow, Hurricanes getting their ass kicked!!!!!!"

This tweet highlights the fact that the Hurricanes were clearly not playing at their best and were not able to keep up with the Devils in Game 3.

mandie @mandiemcrae Winning 5-2 and still anxiously pacing around my living room 🫠 I am no longer pacing. I am on cardiac arrest watch due to the Devils committing homicide on the Carolina Hurricanes

❀ Lily ❀ Eras 5/26! @lilyblumskii The Hurricanes walking into Prudential Center today thinking it would just be a normal game for them

Jlt71 @okiefrommn Hurricanes giving devils their one game . Hurricanes giving devils their one game .

It's clear that Hurricanes fans are not happy with the team's performance in Game 3 and are hoping for a better showing in Game 4.

A quick look at New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Wins

The New Jersey Devils have a storied history in the National Hockey League (NHL), and their success can be measured by their Stanley Cup victories. The Devils, based in Newark, New Jersey, have won the prestigious trophy on three occasions, etching their name in hockey lore.

The Devils' first taste of Stanley Cup glory came in the 1994-95 season under the leadership of head coach Jacques Lemaire. They had a talented roster featuring Martin Brodeur in goal, Scott Stevens on defense, and Claude Lemieux, Scott Niedermayer, and Scott Gomez among their offensive stars.

The New Jersey Devils' second Stanley Cup triumph arrived just five years later in the 1999-00 season. Under the guidance of head coach Larry Robinson, the Devils' suffocating defense and disciplined style of play led them to a thrilling six-game series victory over the Dallas Stars.

In 2002-03, the New Jersey Devils showcased their resilience and determination by capturing their third Stanley Cup title. Head coach Pat Burns led the team to a seven-game series victory against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

